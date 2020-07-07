Buhari’s Young Farmers Network to engage 774,000 youths within six months – Federal government is to engage 774,000 youths under the newly introduced Buhari Young Farmers Network (BYFN) through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) in the next six months – Apply now!
The scheme is part of the three-prone federal government efforts at ensuring a post-Covid-19 national food security. Other projects are Back to Farm and Providing farm inputs.
The Executive Secretary of the just revived NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne who disclosed this on Monday in Abuja said the young farmers will be drawn from the 774 Local Governments in the country, with a pilot number of 100 per local Government.
Ikonne said the Buhari Young Famers Network is inject the youth into Nigerian farming business across the nation in different farming activities ranging from crop farming to animal husbandry.
According to NLADA Executive Secretary, the authority will partner with the 36 State Governors for the provision or donation of land that will create employment for the young farmers and ensure adequate food production.
“The Buhari Young Farmers Network, we intend to have 77,400 young farmers injected into Nigerian farming business across the nation in different farming activities ranging from crop farming to animal husbandry.
“These young farmers will be drawn from the 774 Local Governments, with a pilot number of 100 per local Government. In this initiative we will partner with Governors for provision or donation of land and other stakeholders as this will create employment and food production will be increased.
Under the “Back To Farm” project , the authority would encourage everyone to go back to farm by reaching out to various institutions in the country such as the military and paramilitary organizations, NASS members, civil and public servants, journalists, corporate bodies, religious organizations and individuals.
The Executuve Secretary said the choice of the institutions for the project was informed by the availability of land by the institutions that could be effectively used for farming.
“These organizations mentioned and some individuals have land that are not being put to use, so we intend to encourage them to use these lands for farming even if it is for personal consumption,” he disclosed.
He also said that NALDA will provide improved seeds, fertilizers, machinery, environmentally friendly crop protection agents, growth enhancers and trainings which will be given to already existing farmers and this will assist them during this farming season in order to improve their yield.
“These 3 programs are our starting point in order to meet the immediate mandate of Mr. President for providing food for all and we intend to achieve this within the next 6 months,” the Executive Secretary stated.
