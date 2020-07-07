Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Civil Defense (NSCDC) Recruitment Screening Date & Exam Centers: Check NSCDC Screening Date here. In this page you will get latest update about the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps recruitment examination updates and screening centers for 2020/2021. Ensure you BOOKMARK this page on your device for future preference – View shortlisted here!

Civil defense screening/ exam will come up in Match, 2020 at various state headquarters and other locations that will be communicated soon.

Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), hereby inform all applicants who applied to NSCDC recruitment into different positions to check their emails for updated information on the exercise.

Applicants who do not receive any information through their emails before the date of the exercise are by this notice advised to report to the screening centers chosen in their application forms with the printed summary data page.

Civil Defense Screening Requirements

All applicants are to come along with the following:

a well filled attestation form with genuine referees

original copies of credential and 3 photocopies

certificate of physical fitness

8 copies of recent passport photographs and any other updated information on their emails

Note: same copies of the passports will be used for further documentation in the recruitment process.

Eligible States for Screening

See the List of Shortlisted States below;

Abia State

Adamawa State

Akwa Ibom State

Anambra State

Bauchi State

Bayelsa State

Benue State

Borno State

Cross River State

Delta State

Ebonyi State

Edo State

Ekiti State

Enugu State

Federal Capital Territory

Gombe State

Imo State

Jigawa State

Kaduna State

Kano State

Katsina State

Kebbi State

Kogi State

Kwara State

Lagos State

Nasarawa State

Niger State

Ogun State

Ondo State

Osun State

Oyo State

Plateau State

Rivers State

Sokoto State

Taraba State

Yobe State

Zamfara State

IMPORTANT NOTICE!