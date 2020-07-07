Civil Defense (NSCDC) Recruitment Screening Date & Exam Centers: Check NSCDC Screening Date here. In this page you will get latest update about the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps recruitment examination updates and screening centers for 2020/2021. Ensure you BOOKMARK this page on your device for future preference – View shortlisted here!
Civil defense screening/ exam will come up in Match, 2020 at various state headquarters and other locations that will be communicated soon.
Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), hereby inform all applicants who applied to NSCDC recruitment into different positions to check their emails for updated information on the exercise.
Applicants who do not receive any information through their emails before the date of the exercise are by this notice advised to report to the screening centers chosen in their application forms with the printed summary data page.
Civil Defense Screening Requirements
All applicants are to come along with the following:
- a well filled attestation form with genuine referees
- original copies of credential and 3 photocopies
- certificate of physical fitness
- 8 copies of recent passport photographs and any other updated information on their emails
Note: same copies of the passports will be used for further documentation in the recruitment process.
Eligible States for Screening
See the List of Shortlisted States below;
- Abia State
- Adamawa State
- Akwa Ibom State
- Anambra State
- Bauchi State
- Bayelsa State
- Benue State
- Borno State
- Cross River State
- Delta State
- Ebonyi State
- Edo State
- Ekiti State
- Enugu State
- Federal Capital Territory
- Gombe State
- Imo State
- Jigawa State
- Kaduna State
- Kano State
- Katsina State
- Kebbi State
- Kogi State
- Kwara State
- Lagos State
- Nasarawa State
- Niger State
- Ogun State
- Ondo State
- Osun State
- Oyo State
- Plateau State
- Rivers State
- Sokoto State
- Taraba State
- Yobe State
- Zamfara State
IMPORTANT NOTICE!
- The Screening Exercise date will commence anytime soon. BOOKMARK this page.
- Any shortlisted candidate that fails to show up for screening in between the aforementioned period will be Automatically Disqualified.
- Shortlisted candidates are advised to check their email (submitted during registration) for further details on the screening procedures.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION (07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW FOR SALES, APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS SHOULD CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!! THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!! BAGS OF RICE =N10,000 KEG OF OIL=N7,500 CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000 Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000. Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000. Toyota Avensis=N550,000. Toyota Hilux=N1M Toyota Avensis=N650,000. Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000. Toyota Avalon=N550,000.. Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000. Toyota Sienna=N850,000. Toyota 4Runner=N850,000. Toyota Tundra=N1.5M Toyota picnic=N450,000. Toyota Highlander=N1M. Toyota Corolla=N550,000. Toyota Prado=N2M Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M. Toyota Yaris=N500.000. Toyota Matrix=N450,000. Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000 Acura MDX =N900,000. Acura ZDX=N970,000 Acura TL=N850,000. Honda Pilot=N800,000. Honda Baby Boy=N650,000. Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000. Honda… Read more »
GOOD DAY SIR/MA HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…? RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations RICH CONNECT PACKAGES N20,000——N40,000 N40,000——N80,000 N50,000——N100,000 N100,000—–N200,000 N150,000—–N350,000 N300,000—–N600,000 N200,000—–N400,000 N400,000—–N800,000 N500,000—–N1,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration INTRODUCTION RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more.… Read more »
Pls notify me when the short lists is out
please notify me when they refixed the date for the screening.
Notify me when the shortlist isout
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT* ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ *NO MORE EXCUSES* 1. I don’t have money 2. I can’t talk to people 3. I don’t do stuff like this 4. I’m too Busy Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life. • *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810) *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double* ?phone=+2349036369810 *Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S* *N20,000====N40,000* *N40,000====N80,000* *N50,000====N100,000* *N100,000====N200,000* *N200,000 ====N400,000* *N400,000====N800,000* *======== = = ========* *I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you… Read more »
When will you call us for screening.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR* Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration…. CONTACT:- 09036369810. LAVITA PACKAGES ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌ ₦20,000——–₦40,000 ₦40,000——–₦80,000 ₦50,000——–₦100,000 ₦100,000——₦200,000 ₦200,000——₦400,000 ₦400,000——₦800,000 ₦800,000——₦1,600,000 ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration. INTRODUCTION Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming… Read more »
Please notify me
Pls update me