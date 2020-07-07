NSCDC recruitment: Important update for Applicants about screening test – The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC has given updates on the 2019 screening exercise, as part of modalities of the recruitment exercise, Applicants who are above 30 (Over age) has been automatically disqualified.
Also, those with below required height have been disqualified. So we urge those with 30years and below with required minimum height to update their profile from 11th to 19th of March, 2020.
Attached is one of the updates from Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps NSCDC Abuja.
All applicants are advised to visit the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence NSCDC website www.cdfipb.careers on 11th of March to 19th of March, 2020. In other to update the following:
NYSC discharge certificate number and year acquired
Olevel and year acquired
And other relevant updates.
The Documents required for the forthcoming screening are:
- Original documents
- Photocopies of documents
- Medical fitness certificate
- Recent passport’s
There have been rumors circulating the internet in the few days of announcement of a particular date. We therefore urge all applicants to be extremely patient and wait for the official announcement to avoid been scammed by fraudsters.
Though the list of successful candidates are yet to be released online. We implore all applicants to constitently check their emails.
More updates will be released soon.
Final Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC Recruitment – In this post you’re going to learn how to download your Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC Recruitment – Check final list here!
You’ll also get the list of successful shortlisted candidates in a very easy manner including zero stress.
GET THE NSCDC RECRUITMENT SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES
However, the Nigerian Security Civil Defense Corps: Wishes to notify all NSCDC Recruitment applicant waiting for the Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates at Civil Defense, will soon be out below.
2019 NSCDC RECRUITMENT: CANDIDATES EXAM SCREENING LIST
- All Prospective applicants whose names appear in this official released list are happily invited for a physical screening examination which is yet to be made known to the general public.
- Applicants are to attend the NSCDC Screening with their online print out form and two (2) passports photographs.
- Compulsory Withdrawal will be the penalty for any successful candidates who refuse attend the physical screening in the officially announced date for every state screening.
Check the NSCDC List via your own state below. The physical Screening list is published state by state.
DOWNLOAD NSCDC RECRUITMENT PAST QUESTIONS & ANSWERS
How To Check Screening List of Civil Defence Shortlisted Candidates 2019
Disclaimer:
We Do not have any influence on the ongoing shortlist. What we do provide, are the necessary information required for you to be selected on the recruitment registration program.
Reference/Sources
Finally the Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates at NSCDC Recruitment will soon be out.
AM A BUSNESMAN I NEED A CAPITAL TO EXTABLISH MA BUSNES IN DID
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT* ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ *NO MORE EXCUSES* 1. I don’t have money 2. I can’t talk to people 3. I don’t do stuff like this 4. I’m too Busy Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life. • *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810) *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double* ?phone=+2349036369810 *Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S* *N20,000====N40,000* *N40,000====N80,000* *N50,000====N100,000* *N100,000====N200,000* *N200,000 ====N400,000* *N400,000====N800,000* *======== = = ========* *I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you… Read more »
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…? LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations LAVITA PACKAGES N20,000——N40,000 N40,000——N80,000 N50,000——N100,000 N100,000—–N200,000 N150,000—–N350,000 N300,000—–N600,000 N200,000—–N400,000 N400,000—–N800,000 N500,000—–N1,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration INTRODUCTION LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join… Read more »
Please text me when the list is out
Please,update me when the shortlisted list is out,my name is Benedict Andrew Izomo with email address [email protected]
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR* Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration LAVITA PACKAGES ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌ ₦20,000——–₦40,000 ₦40,000——–₦80,000 ₦50,000——–₦100,000 ₦100,000——₦200,000 ₦200,000——₦400,000 ₦400,000——₦800,000 ₦800,000——₦1,600,000 ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration. INTRODUCTION Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for… Read more »
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR* Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration LAVITA PACKAGES ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌ ₦20,000——–₦40,000 ₦40,000——–₦80,000 ₦50,000——–₦100,000 ₦100,000——₦200,000 ₦200,000——₦400,000 ₦400,000——₦800,000 ₦800,000——₦1,600,000 ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration. INTRODUCTION Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for… Read more »
GOOD DAY SIR/MA HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT MELISON INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT…? MELISON INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations MELISON PACKAGES N20,000——N40,000 N40,000——N80,000 N50,000——N100,000 N100,000—–N200,000 N150,000—–N300,000 N300,000—–N600,000 N200,000—–N400,000 N400,000—–N800,000 N500,000—–N1,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration INTRODUCTION LAVITA RICCA Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company,… Read more »
PLS SIR.UPDATE ME
please notify me when the shortlisted for NSCDC is out I love Nigeria as my country
Please update me on the screening date.thanks