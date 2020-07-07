Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Screening List of Shortlisted Candidates for NSCDC Recruitment 2019 – The Nigeria Security Services and Civil Defence Corps, popularly known as Nigeria Civil Defence or NSCDC, carries out recruitment virtually every year – View full list here!

As for 2019 recruitment, it is being conducted by the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB).

The popular para-military institution attracts thousands of applicants nationwide.

We previously explained all the steps involved in applying for the NSCDC recruitment.

But after applying, you must wait for feedback to know if you have been shortlisted or not.

Reports reaching us confirm that the NSCDC shall contact all shortlisted candidates via email. Hence, it is important to check your email on a regular basis to know if you have been selected. It is also important to check your spam box, in the event that you don’t see any message within your inbox.

Meanwhile, we’ll gather information on all of the latest developments and keep you posted.

In the meantime, we advise you to stay guarded as there are many scammers parading the web looking to syphon unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned monies.

Many of them ask applicants to pay a certain amount of money in order for their names to appear on the shortlist.

So, if you come across anyone asking you to pay some money so that NSCDC will recruit you, it is better to stay away from such a person.

How to check names of shortlisted candidates

If you have been asking where do i download a List of successful candidates for Civil Defence shortlisted Candidates 2019.

Visit: www.nscdc.gov.ng or www.cdfipb.careers portal to access your PDF Download.

When will NSCDC release the list?

For now, there’s no information regarding this. However, as soon as the NSCDC releases any update, we’ll also update our followers.

If you wish to stay updated, then, do well to always check back on this page.

What next after you’re shortlisted by the NSCDC?

Basically, you’ll have to appear at the screening venue with all the documents necessary. Essentially, the official website will provide all list of all the documents, credentials and materials you need to carry out the screening successfully.