Categories of Special Public Works Programmes (SPW) & how to apply – Special Public Works Department is one of the four (4) core programmes of the NDE. It seeks to identify and exploit employment opportunities that abound in the public works sector by organizing the skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled persons that are unemployed to carry out utility, environmental, infrastructural development and sanitation works

The programme promotes mass employment strategies through the attachment of qualified graduates to willing employers of labour for skills upgrading during which permanent employment or self-employment may be secured.

Sometime in October, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, approved a Pilot Special Public Works Programme in the Rural Areas. The programme was domiciled in the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for implementation.

The Special Public Works in the Rural Areas is an employment- intensive technique acquired and adapted by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) from one of the capacity-building collaborations with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in the late 1980’s to the middle of the 1990’s. The Project was tagged ILO/NDE Labour Based/ Light Equipment Methods of Construction, Rehabilitation and maintenance of Public Infrastructure.

How to apply for Special Public Works Programmes (SPW)

To apply for Special Public Works Programmes (SPW) Goto www. specialpublicworks.gov.ng

Various aspects of Special Public Works Programmes (SPW)

Special Public Works Department is one of the four (4) core programmes of the National Directorate of Employment and they are divided into seven (7) different categories as listed below:

Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP)

The Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) is an intervention designed to address the alarming level of graduate unemployment by providing them with transient jobs. Unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions who wish to participate must have completed the mandatory one-year national service with the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) but in some cases OND/NCE certificate holders are recruited. Participants are attached to willing corporate organizations on pupilage for 6-12 months. During this period, interns are expected to gain requisite practical experience and ascertain their indispensability to the organization that may lead to possible retention at the end of the internship.

Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS)

The scheme is designed to provide transient jobs to unemployed graduates particularly those with qualification in education. They are engaged as trainers to coach candidates with deficiencies in one or more core subjects but intend to make-up their grades in WAEC/NECO/SSCE to use the earned credits to pursue admission into tertiary institutions also, to assist those preparing for the JAMB-UTME examinations. Training duration is three (3) months.

Objectives of GCS:

To provide transient jobs to unemployed graduates particularly those with education bias engaged as trainers.

To reduce the incidence of long term unemployment caused by the curtailment of employable entrants into the labour market.

To prepare WAEC/NECO candidates with deficiencies for a re-write of the examinations to improve their grades thereby keeping them from idleness.

Graduate Special Training Programme (GSTP)

The scheme is designed for graduates of tertiary institutions. It involves a 2-weeks digital skills training on specialized applications relevant to skills needed in specific careers or professional practices. The skill sets include; Autodesk, project management, hardware installations e.g. Dish and Satellite installations, V – Sat and internet installations and Networking. At the end, participants serve an attachment in well managed small and medium enterprises for a period of 3 – 6 months to develop competence in the learnt skills.

The training prepares participants to possess skills relevant to meet demands for the job, function effectively and succeed in the technology-based millennium workplace. Competence in these skills confers the holder a competitive edge in securing employment and/or starting a business.

Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS)

EBTS is designed for the training of unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions and non-graduates in hard and soft landscaping that leads to the acquisition of skills in erosion control and environmental beautification, protection and sanitation.

Hard landscaping training involves the posting of unemployed persons to experienced trainers to acquire such skills as casting, block moulding, interlocking stone production and laying, concrete balustrades production and installation, concrete slabs and rings production and installation, kerb making and laying, floor and wall tiling. Whereas, soft landscaping involves the impartation of such skills as landscape designing, grading, raising nurseries, planting of flowers and seedlings of trees & shrubs and grassing for aesthetics and erosion control. Plastering skills are also learnt which includes; plaster of paris making and installation, suspended ceiling installation, decoration of columns, beams, windows, construction and decoration of water fountains etc.

The training duration is three (3) months. At the end, participants benefit from starter-packs made up of requisite tools and equipment.

Community Development Scheme (CDS)

The Community Development Scheme (CDS) is designed to facilitate community-based infrastructural development in construction, rehabilitation and maintenance works through the engagement and utilization of the unemployed on a temporary basis. The approach employs labor-intensive methods supported with appropriate light equipment.

The strategy involves the collaboration of the NDE with local authorities, establishments, organizations, target communities, etc. in the execution of such projects. The projects are funded through the provision of materials by the host communities while the NDE provide hand-tools, cost of labour and technical expertise.

Objectives:

To utilize the abundant manpower resources in executing public infrastructure works

To enable the unemployed, obtain transient jobs while acquiring new skills and trade experiences

Scope:

Road construction, rehabilitation and maintenance works

Irrigation works

Social services including the building of schools, provision of boreholes, potable water supply etc.

Environmental protection works, etc.

Target Beneficiaries:

Skilled and unskilled members of the host communities

Duration:

As long as the identified projects last

Solar Energy Training Scheme (SETS)

The Solar Energy Training Scheme (SETS) is designed for unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions who must have completed the mandatory one-year national service preferably with Engineering or Science background. Participants undergo one (1) week training on solar energy procurement, installation and maintenance activities and practical attachment of two (2) months on-the-job training in private companies. At the end, the participants may opt for paid employment or become self-employed by accessing a loan package.

Objectives of SETS

To curb the growing rate of unemployment among graduates in the country

To develop skilled service personnel in solar energy procurement, installation and maintenance

To provide an alternative source of renewable energy via sunshine

To reduce infrastructural deficit by providing power for small businesses, homes, street lightning etc.

Labour Based Technology Training Scheme (LBTS)

The scheme is designed as a component of the Community Development Scheme. It involves the engagement and training of different categories of the unemployed in the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of a variety of infrastructure adopting the labour – based method of infrastructure development thus making optimal use of labour supported by compatible light equipment while employing all engineering principles in the design and execution of works without compromising quality.

Objectives of LBTS: –