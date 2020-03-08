DPR Recruitment 2020/2021 Form is Right Here – Recruitment.dpr.gov.ng application guide

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Please be careful of fraudsters. The Department of Petroleum Resources does not recruit via any form of agents, contractors or consultants. All information regarding this recruitment can be found on the DPR website at http://recruitment.dpr.gov.ng/

DPR recruitment 2020 requirements for graduate trainees

Applicants must have a B.Sc. or B.A. or B.Pharm or HND in any relevant Engineering and Management or Social Sciences course with an at least a Second Class Lower or Upper Credit.

Applicants should have completed their NYSC with certificate or certificate of exemption

How to Apply for DPR recruitment 2020 Form?

Applicants are to fill and submit their applications online via the Department of Petroleum Resources Application Portal.

Only applications for the advertised/open positions will be accepted.

Multiple applications submitted by an applicant for more than one position will be disqualified.

To apply you need to register your account at DPR portal.

