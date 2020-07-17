PHOTOS: EFCC Arrests UNIPORT Student, Girlfriend & Mother Over Internet Fraud

PHOTOS: EFCC Arrests UNIPORT Student, Girlfriend & Mother Over Internet Fraud – Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Office have arrested three suspects over internet fraud in Agbor, Delta state.

The suspects identified as a 22-year-old undergraduate of computer science, university of Port Harcourt, Kenneth Gift, his girlfriend, Dandy Spice and mother, Dorah Aninah were arrested on Thursday, July 16.

This was contained in a statement released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

According to the statement, the arrest of the suspects was sequel to a petition from the US Federal Bureau of investigation, FBI, and intelligence by operatives of the Commission.

Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include a 5-bedroom duplex, Mercedes-Benz CA250, Mercedes-Benz C250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350, laptop computers and mobile phones.

The anti-graft agency further revealed that they have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon investigations are complete.

See Photos:

