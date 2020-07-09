How to Apply for Nigerian Airforce (NAF) DSSC Recruitment 2020

How to Apply for Nigerian Airforce DSSC Recruitment 2020 – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is enlisting graduates and post-graduates for training as Direct Short Service Cadets – Apply here!
Nigerian Air Force Dssc Recruitment – Eligibility
All applicants must be Nigerians, not less than 1.66m tall for male and not less than 1.63m tall for female. Applicant should be between 22 and 30 years by 31 December 2020 (22-35 for Consultants).
Nigerian Air Force Dssc Recruitment – Qualifications
Interested applicants must possess Bachelor’s Degree with second class Upper division or HND with Upper credit in the following fields: B Ed in Mathematics, English, Guidance & Counselling (Female), Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science, BSc/BA Electrical Electronic Engineering (IT Specialist), Peace & Conflict Resolution, Sociology, Psychology and Physical and Health Education; Medical Doctors (Consultants, Medical officers and Dental Officers, BSc Nursing (Any other qualification in Nursing field such as ICU, A&E, Theater, Ophthalmic and Anesthetic will be an added advantage. Candidate must have current Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria license.)
Candidates Without Any Of The Above Listed Qualifications Are Not To Apply.
How To Apply For Nigerian Air Force DSSC Recruitment
- Interested applicants are to apply free of charge online at www.airforce.mil.ng.
- Applicants are to print out the under listed documents after completion of application online;
- Local Government Indigence Form.
- Attestation form.
- Acknowledgment Form.
- Serving Military personnel are to note that documents listed in a – c above are not applicable to them; however the special attestation form is to be filled by their current Unit Commander.
Additional Instructions:
- Multiple online applications will be disqualified.
- NAF online Registration and all other enlistment processes are free of charge and no payment should be made at any point throughout the Exercise.
- The Attestation Form must be accompanied by the passport photograph of the signee. The signee is also to endorse his name and signature on the back of his passport photograph and that of the applicant.
- For further information, call the following support lines: 09 8708475, 09 8704817 and 08078406568 or Email: [email protected]
