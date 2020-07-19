Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

#BBNaija 2020: rumored list of big brother Naija season 5 housemates – The list of some rumored housemates for the Big Brother Naija 2020 TV reality show have been making rounds on social media.

The unveiling of housemates of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija is set to take place on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Nigerians are in high expectations as the 5th season of BBNaija promises to be great with fun and surprises.

Rumors have it that one of the housemates or contestants in the competition is a Nollywood actress.

Below are some of the brief profiles of the yet- to-be unveiled housemates.

Amaka of Lagos

Amaka is one of the socialites who has a massive following on Instagram and is set to be unveiled as the BBNaija season, 5 housemates.

Alani Gram

Alani Gram is a Nigerian born British fashion entrepreneur, who is alleged to be a gay. He loves fashion as seen as the second ‘Mike’ to be in the house with his countless tattoos.

Maureen Esisi

One of the contestants in this year’s show, is Nollywood actress Maureen Esisi.

The formerly married woman is rumored to be making an appearance at the unveiling as a housemate on Sunday night.

Crossdresser, Jay Boogie

Not too popular Nigeria crossdresser, Daniel Anthony, known as Jay Boogie has hinted of taking part in the upcoming Big Brother Naija season 5.

The male barbie hinted when he dropped a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Few days to be in the house. Who will handle my social media? Please make sure you all vote for me”.