NDIC Seeks clearer separation of NDIC, CBN roles in bank supervision – The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) yesterday stated that there is a need to make clearer the legal frameworks and clarification of roles of the NDIC and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), even as they carry out their supervisory mandates just as it proposed stiff penalties for negligent directors of failed banks.

It said this will serve as a deterrent to officers and directors of banks, and ensure that the banking industry ensures compliance with laws and regulation.

The corporation also proposed the express prohibition of insider loans/criminalizing insider loans by making it an offence punishable with imprisonment and fine for directors of licensed banks to obtain credit facilities from their own banks, whether such credit facilities are secured or not.

The NDIC Managing Director/CE, Umaru Ibrahim, spoke during the Public Hearing for the Amendment of the BOFIA Act 2004 towards the Repeal and Re-enactment of the Bill to BOFIA 2020 organised by the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions at the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Director, Communication and Public Affairs Department, Sunday Oluyemi, “Directors of banks should be held for they are personally liable without any limitation for the causes of the failure of their banks where they have been found to be negligent in managing the bank.

“The imposition of penalties and persecution of various offences to serve as a deterrent to officers and directors of banks and will ensure that the banking industry ensures compliance with available laws and regulation in order to avoid paying stiff penalties.”