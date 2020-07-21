Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Edo Farmers seek probe of N144b agric loan as Obaseki kicks – Edo State Concerned Farmers Association (ESCFA) yesterday asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and anti-graft agencies to probe Governor Godwin Obaseki over an alleged fraud and embezzlement of N144 billion loan from the bank meant for agricpreneur project.

The placard-carrying farmers stormed Abuja, calling on CBN and anti-graft agencies to probe an alleged fraud and misappropriation of agricultural loans from the two banks by Obaseki and his cronies.

But the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the protest was an attempt by a handful of politicians to hoodwink the public with inane allegations, insisting that the Agripreneur programme of the government “is on course and has continued to serve the interest of genuine farmers, for whom it was designed.”

Addressing reporters after a peaceful protest at Unity Fountain in Abuja, the Deputy Coordinator of the farmers, Comrade Abdul Muhammad Oshiobugie, said the group, after unsuccessful attempts to meet the state government without a response, came to Abuja to lodge a protest letter with the presidency and the CBN.

The farmers claimed that besides the fraud accusation, the group in the letter, a copy of which was given to reporters, also accused the state government of defaulting in payment for their farm produce since the harvest seasons of 2017 and 2019.

According to the group, the CBN from 2017 to date advanced over N75billion agricultural loans to the state government for further disbursement to farmers, and alleged that the funds have been embezzled by the governor and his cronies.

“In 2017 we participated in the Agripreneur programme at Sobe in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, where we planted and harvested maize. However, since the harvest three years ago to date, we are yet to receive proceeds from the sale of our maize by the state government.

“Last year we participated in the Agripreneur programme at Agenegbode in Etsako East Local Government where we planted and harvested rice.

Since the harvest in October 2019, Edo State Government and Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) have taken our rice for processing and sale in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

However, we have waited in vain for nine months, and to date, the proceeds from the sale of our rice have not been paid to us,” the group said.

It alleged that another ?69billion CBN loan invested in Edo State Oil Palm Programme has been hijacked by Governor Obaseki and his cronies.

“Local farmers in the state were removed from the programme and replaced with companies owned by friends of the governor,” the body alleged.

“We want Nigerians to know that funds for Fadama 111 Project Additional Financing were never disbursed to farmers in Edo State. Instead, Governor Obaseki and his cronies shared the funds among themselves.”

Oshiobugie said many people, mostly youths in the state, yielded to a call by the Federal Government to embrace agriculture, but were left “dry and empty after we planted and harvested, only for the state government to collect our produce, sold it and refused to pay us since last October.

“We want to use this medium to call on the CBN to take steps to ensure that Edo State Government and NIRSAL pay Edo farmers proceeds from the sale of their crops between 2017 and 2019.

“Finally, we are calling on the CBN and World Bank as well as other financial institutions to stop further disbursement of loans to the Edo State Government, and instead should carry out investigation into how previous loans between 2016 and 2020 were spent, and those responsible for embezzling these loans should be prosecuted and made to refund the stolen funds.

“We plead with the CBN governor and the Country Director of World Bank not to cover up these fraudulent activities in Edo State, but should begin forensic investigation in partnership with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Civil Society Groups in Edo State, and those found to have misappropriated these funds should be prosecuted.”