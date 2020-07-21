Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDDC Recruitment 2020/2021 and Latest Application Updates [July 2020] – This page will guide you on latest information about how to apply for NDDC job offers in Nigeria for graduate and undergraduate. In this article, you’ll learn about the NDDC description, application skills, requirements and qualifications – Apply here!

Interested applicant should follow the lead below for successful application.

The Niger Delta Development Commission is a federal government agency established by Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2000 with the sole mandate of developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Rumors has been spread that the Niger Delta Development Commission Recruitment 2020/2021 is out. Some even provide phone numbers to be called by the innocent Aspirants to offer the Niger Delta Development Commission Recruitment Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – "ALL THIS INFORMATION'S ARE FAKE – BE WISE"

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC was established in 2000 with the mission of facilitating the rapid, even and sustainable development of the Niger Delta into a region that is economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful.

IMPORTANT! Currently, Niger Delta Development Commission Recruitment 2020 is not yet online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

To be ascertaining if the Niger Delta Development Commission (NUC) Recruitment 2020 has officially started, reach out to the official NDDC website: or Visit this page frequently for we shall update anytime the Niger Delta Development Commission Recruitment is out.

NDDC Recruitment Requirements

Interested applicants must:

Canditates applying for these positions must not be more than 30 years of age. Preference will be given to candidates that are familiar with the Niger Delta Terrain. Qualified Candidates are advised to visit the NDDC website, www.nddc.gov.ng and apply for the positions online.. Candidates are to upload their CVs and certificates. Applicants will be required to take an online qualifying examination Passing the relevant tests; Your willingness to push yourself beyond your comfort zone; Ability to show a flair to develop all the skills you need to be the best you can be.

The above guide is all you need to know about the general requirements for Nddc recruitment form 2020/2021. If you still need an in-dept knowledge about some other Niger Delta development commission criterias, kindly read the guide below:

You must be a Nigerian; either by birth or nationalisation.

Applicant must have a valid means of identification; A voters card, driving license or national immigration passport.

How to Apply

The mode of application is online, Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply

Aptitude Test will be granted to candidates whose application satisfies the online recruitment process.

IMPORTANT:

Multiple application will not be entertained. Candidates are to apply for one job position. Candidate who attempt to apply multiple times will have their application will be disqualified No fee is required for online application, test or interview

N/B: Any false information provided during or after the application process will lead to the outright disqualification of such candidate(s).

