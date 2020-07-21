Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NDE Asked To Take Over Recruitment of 774,000 Jobs From Keyamo – The National Directorate of Employment has been ordered by the senate on Tuesday to take over the recruitment process of the 774, 000 temporary federal jobs from the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN – Apply here!

According to The Punch Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, brought the motion through a point of order, to the Senate.

Initially, the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Kayamo, SAN, claimed that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, (retd.), had asked him to proceed with the recruitment process.

While brought Keyamo’s claims to the attention of the red chamber, he emphasized that:

Keyamo has erred in law by taking over an assignment which was constitutionally assigned to the NDE through the Revised 2020 Appropriation Act.

Another angle to the issue was his submission that Keyamo who spear heads the Labour Ministry had hijacked the federal Parliament approved sum of N52bn for the NDE to execute the employment exercise.

He concluded that, the Revised Appropriation Act should be binding on the federal government and its agencies.

Finally, the senate’s conclusion on the matter was that the NDE should take full charge of the implementation while the ministry would play a supervisory role.