Npower Stipend News June/July 2020 – See Today’s 10 latest Updates Here – Today we’re going to give you Npower June and July 2020 stipend News. You’ll See Today’s 10 latest Updates Here and how Npower.gov.ng can be used to get all trending n-power Nigeria updates. N-power 2020 application is currently online, click here to apply now.

Npower: We will Pay June Stipend and Pay July Next Week-Sadiya (Video)

Volunteers who Received Double Pay in May Will not be Paid

Batch A and B will start receiving June Stipends in no distant time. The Federal Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has approved June stipend

While speaking with DW News Channel, Sadiya blamed GIFMIS as a slow but effective platform for huge credit transactions like the N-power scheme

This will be the last stipend for Batch A volunteers as they exit the programme, the Federal government is transitioning volunteers into a new level of partnership, whose details are not clear as we speak

Batch B will be eliminated same way by July ending, giving way for Batch C entrance

Here is the brief Transcription of Sadiya Farouq with Binta Zumi on DW Hausa Version

‘‘BINTA ZUMI — What can you tell us about N-Power?

SADIYA — Npower is an initiation of President Muhammad Buhari to help the unemployed graduates

BINTA ZUMI– What is the fate of Npower beneficiaries?

SADIYA — Npower is a programme design for the beneficiaries to be train and exit after two years due to some issues the first batch was not exited but right now we have exited them from the programme and batch B will also be exited by end of this month.

BINTA ZUMI — Does the government have any plan for these exited youths that were disengaged?

SADIYA — Well majority of them have established themselves and they are doing well over 100, 000 of them and those who couldn’t be able to start up any business, we are currently discussing with CBN to give them a loan from GEEP, AGSMEIS and ANCHO BORROWER and other available loans but is not going to be compulsory.

BINTA ZUMI — Some beneficiaries are asking about their June stipend

SADIYA — Those who will received have received it and for the june stipend by next week they should receive it’’

The Interview with Sadiya Umar Farook regarding the Npower Batch A & B beneficiaries are as follows:

The payment of backlogs and June stipends to Npower beneficiaries will commence this week.

Npower Batch A has already been exited from the scheme since June 30th and Batch B will follow them on July 31st, 2020.

The Hon Minister did not talk about transition and exit packages for both batches, but she says they are negotiating with CBN to put us in some plans.

The Hon Minister also did not talk about Batch B devices

Regarding batch C enrollment exercise she said the portal will be close next week but no specific date and time yet.

The minister also said they maybe enroll into the program by the end of this year.