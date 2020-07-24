Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How much do Nigerian Air Force officers earn: NAF Ranks and Salary Structure (2020) & More – If you’re looking to know how the Nigerian Air Force ranks its commissioned and non-commissioned officers, then this page is for you – to become a Nigerian Air Force officer in 2020 click here now to apply for their ongoing recruitment.

Here, you’ll also get to learn other interesting details about the force, such as the Nigerian Air Force salary structure, the Nigerian Air Force Logo and what it stands for, the force’s bases all over the country, and so on.

Nigerian Air Force Ranks for Commissioned officers

There are 11 ranks in the Nigerian Airforce for non-commissioned officers. They are listed below:

Marshal of the Nigerian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Air Marshal Air Vice-Marshal Air Commodore Group Captain Wing Commander Squadron Leader Flight Lieutenant Flying Officer Pilot Officer

Nigerian Air Force Ranks for non-commissioned officers

There are 9 ranks in the Nigerian Airforce for non-commissioned officers. They are listed below:

Air Warrant Officer Master Warrant Officer Warrant Officer Flight Sergeant Sergeant Corporal Lance-Corporal Aircraftman Recruit

Nigerian Air Force Ranks and Salary Structure

Non-commissioned officers’ salaries

Air Warrant Officer: N171,793 per month

Master Warrant Officer: N165,697 per month

Warrant Officer: N101,974 per month

Flight Sergeant: N87,119 per month

Sergeant: N69,261 per month

Corporal: N58,634 per month

Lance Corporal: N55,832 per month

Aircraftman: N53,892 per month

Cadet (Trainee): N44,564 per month

Commissioned officers’ salaries

Air Chief Marshal: N1,724,283

Air Marshal: 1,486,451

Air Vice Marshal: N1,376,343

Air Commodore: N677,895

Group Captain: N352,631

Wing Commander: N342,586

Squadron Leader: N248,004

Flight Lieutenant: N232,484

Flying Officer: N218,400

Pilot Officer: N187,159

Nigerian Air Force Logo/Emblem

The Nigerian Air Force Logo is a combination of the National Coat of Arms and other elements that make the graphic representation a unique entity. The base of the logo is formed by a scroll bearing the words, “Nigeria Air Force”.

Above the scroll are two pairs of wheat cobs held together at the lower end, which is tucked behind the scroll. At the upper end, the two pairs are separated by a small Nigerian flag. This makes the cobs assume a V-shape. Sitting right on the Nigerian flag is an eagle, which, in turn, carries the Nigerian Coat of Arms on its back.

Except for the Nigerian flag and coat of arms, every other element in the Nigerian Air Force Logo is coloured yellow.

Nigerian Air Force Bases

NAF Kaduna (the Old Kaduna Airport), Kaduna State

NAF Abuja, FCT

NAF Shasha, Lagos

NAF Minna (based in Minna Airport), Niger State

NAF Makurdi (based in Makurdi Airport), Benue State

NAF Benin, Edo State

NAF Yola, Adamawa State

NAF Kainji

NAF Jos, Plateau State

NAF Enugu (based in Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport), Enugu State

NAF Kano (based in Aminu Kano Int’l Airport), Kano State

NAF Ipetu-Ijesha, Osun State

NAF Katsina, Katsina State

Nigerian Air Force: Additional Important Facts

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is the arm of the Nigerian Armed Forces that that is in charge of air military operations. The force presently has about 10,000 personnel comprising both commissioned and non-commissioned officers.

The Nigerian Air Force was established on the 18th of April 1964 following the passage by the National Assembly of the 1964 Air Force Act, which stated that the force that be saddled with the task of defending the country majorly through air operations. The aims and objectives of the force are as follows

To ensure quick and versatile deployment of the Armed Forces whenever necessary.

To complement the military defence system of the country.

To support the ground-based (Nigerian Army) and sea-borne forces (Nigerian Navy) in all stages of their operations.

To play a pivotal role in maintaining the integrity of the country as a single, united entity.

To improve the country’s image and prestige, which are essential in international issues.

The Chief of Air Staff acts as the presidential adviser on defence matters related to air operations. He also works with the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff.

The rank structure of the Nigerian Air Force is similar to that of the British Royal Air Force. This is expectable, since Nigeria was colonized by the British until she gained independence on October 1, 1960.