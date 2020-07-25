Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Police Recruitment Portal 2020 | nigeriapolicecareers.net – If you want to apply for police job in Nigeria, the Nigeria police recruitment 2020 portal is now open for online applications for Nigerians interested in joining the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as constables (recruits) – Apply here!

You can login to the Nigeria police recruitment portal at www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to get started asap.

Right there, you will be able to :

Fill the Nigeria police recruitment application form online

Download the police recruitment guarantor’s form pdf and

View the list of application requirements for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

Method of Application For Nigeria Police Recruitment 2018

All applications for the 2018 Nigeria Police Recruitment exercise must be submitted ONLINE.

You MUST have a functional Email Address and Mobile Phone Number before you begin your application

Visit www.policerecruitment.gov.ng

Fill and SUBMIT the Online Form. (Review the information before final submission).

Ensure that you print out the information that is sent automatically to your Email, and do not forget to copy and save your UNIQUE ID for future correspondences. The ID is case sensitive please.

You would be required to present a hardcopy of the email message if you are shortlisted and contacted for the next stage of the 2018 police recruitment process.

WARNING!

No email and/or phone number can be used more than once in this application.

Applicants with multiple applications would be disqualified.

The Commission shall not enter into any correspondences with candidates or on behalf of candidates in this exercise aside this portal or candidates emails/telephones.

Below is an image of the online 2018 Nigeria Police recruitment form :

When Will 2018 Police Recruitment Application Close?

The 2018 Nigeria Police recruitment application closes on Friday, the 11th of January, 2019.

Go to www.policerecruitment.gov.ng now to fill the 2018 Nigeria Police recruitment registration form.

NB: After application, there will be police recruitment physical screening at your state of Origin and you will also be required to sit for Police Recruitment aptitude test.