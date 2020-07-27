Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

774,000 Jobs – Nassarawa State selection Committee begins Recruitment: The Federal Government of Nigeria’s much talked about Special Public Works programme has kicked off in full force in Nassarawa State.

The die is cast and there’s no turning back as the Hon. Kassim Muhammad-led State’s Chairman has moved to the grassroots as a way of reaching the common man who’re originally the projected beneficiaries of the laudable initiative.

In the pictures below, Nassarawa SPW’s Selection Committee members are in action to register candidates for the programme expected to commence in October 1st, 2020.Check below for the list and phone numbers of nassarawa state selection committee.

We commend the selfless efforts of Hon. Kassim Muhammad and his team and enjoin other Selection Committee members across the nation to tow this line of spirited endeavor.