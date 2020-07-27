774,000 Jobs – Nassarawa State selection Committee begins Recruitment

July 27, 2020

774,000 Jobs – Nassarawa State selection Committee begins Recruitment: The Federal Government of Nigeria’s much talked about Special Public Works programme has kicked off in full force in Nassarawa State.

The die is cast and there’s no turning back as the Hon. Kassim Muhammad-led State’s Chairman has moved to the grassroots as a way of reaching the common man who’re originally the projected beneficiaries of the laudable initiative.

In the pictures below, Nassarawa SPW’s Selection Committee members are in action to register candidates for the programme expected to commence in October 1st, 2020.Check below for the list and phone numbers of nassarawa state selection committee.

We commend the selfless efforts of Hon. Kassim Muhammad and his team and enjoin other Selection Committee members across the nation to tow this line of spirited endeavor.

Nassarawa State Selection Commitee Members

HON. KASSIM MUHAMMAD 08065325855 Chairman
HON. BARNABAS SAMUEL 08163437441 Vice Chairman
DR SHEHU YAMUSA 08036828160 Member
ALHAJI ADAMU MUHAMMAD 07039060476 Member
ALHAJI BWALLAH MAHMOOD 08036201306 Member
ARC. RAHMAT AUTA 08092259097 09025888021 Member
HON. LARAI BAKO 09037578166 Member
BISHOP DR. JOSEPH MASIN 08063238611 Member
HRH. ALH. SIDI BAGE 09081371910 Member
ALHAJI SALISU ADAMU 08033815802 Member
COMRADE SANI SHUAIBU 07038415335 Member
HON. MARIO MUSA 08023195959 Member
ALHAJI SABO LEADER 08036465176 Member
HON. FAITH JOSEPH 07033540336 Member
ALHAJI ALFA IBRAHIM 08033590054 Member
HAJIA YAMI MUSA 07068214934 Member
HON. ISA DAUDA 08071350700 Member
ISA YAKUBU 08036464298 Member
ARMIYA’U DOGOYARO 08122133050 Member
DAUDA IDRIS 08036367880 Secretary

 




