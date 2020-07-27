Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

SPW Jobs – Bauchi State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee: President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bauchi State’s Selection Committee for the FGN’s Special Public Works has also joined the league of the inaugurated States. Below is the pictorial representation and contact details below: