SPW Jobs – Bauchi State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee: President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bauchi State’s Selection Committee for the FGN’s Special Public Works has also joined the league of the inaugurated States. Below is the pictorial representation and contact details below:
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670