SPW Jobs – Bauchi State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee: President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bauchi State’s Selection Committee for the FGN’s Special Public Works has also joined the league of the inaugurated States. Below is the pictorial representation and contact details below:

Bauchi State Selection Commitee Members

HON. SANUSI KUNDE 08033210947 Chairman
HON. ABDULLAHI SHUAIBU 08137150161 Vice Chairman
ALHAJI BABAJI FAROUK II 08130941518 Member
ALHAJI AHMAD MNI 08034478065 Member
ALHAJI RILWANU ADAMU 08030693988 Member
ENGR, DR STEPHEN ABUBAKAR 08039645082 Member
SARATU MUSA 08133531511 Member
JOSHUA MAINAS 08032867568 Member
HRH RILWANU ADAMU 08030693988 Member
ALH ISMAIL ABUBAKAR 07034606725 Member
ABDULKADIR ZARANDA 08035814538 Member
HAJIYA HADIZA ABDULLAHI 08060053310 Member
IBRAHIM MISAU 08039702222 Member
HAJIYA KULU 07060815213 Member
TIJANI CHINADE 08069172125 Member
HADIZA GIADE 0806314662 Member
ALI JARMA 07032907003 Member
AHMADU DAYA 08037090454 Member
BABAJI ITAS 08023942455 Member
LAWAN ALI 08038380704 Secretary

 




