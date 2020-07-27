Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

SPW Jobs: Delta State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee – President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delta State’s Selection Committee for the Special Public Works programme has convened.

The State’s chapter for the 774000 jobs has flagged off with the inauguration of its Committee.

The State hosted its inaugural meeting recently. Below is the pictorial representation and their phone contacts.