Categories of Special Public Works Programmes

SPW Jobs: Delta State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee – President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delta State’s Selection Committee for the Special Public Works programme has convened.

The State’s chapter for the 774000 jobs has flagged off with the inauguration of its Committee.

The State hosted its inaugural meeting recently.

 

Delta State Selection Commitee Members

PROF. KELLY EJUMUDO 08037145137 Chairman
MRS EVA NWANZE 08033025752 Vice Chairman
ONYEJEKWE ORANYELI 09023666859 Member
DR CHIEF SAMUEL ESHENAKE 08067518238 Member
MIKE ODELI 08033405864 Member
PROF ERIC EBOH 08036660475 Member
MRS UFUOMA EGBEKOBA 08109775627 Member
SNR. AP. D SYLVAN OKOROTE 08034539127 Member
ALHAJI ABDULSALAM EKPUZA 07062784227 Member
MR DENIS ARARUO 08060004940 Member
LAWRENCE ONUORAH 07032489292 Member
AMAKA NWAFOR 07085925830 Member
AMOS OSIGIDI 08066744869 Member
MRS ESE AHULONU 08037524607 Member
HON. FUNKEYE WURUS 09077732139 Member
HON. HIGH UYOYOU EDHEKPO 08039196070 Member
EMMANUEL ETITO 08101352817 Member
KEMA AMADI- EMINA 08034963917 Member
OTEGA OSIWE 08033820794 Member
OLU ANTHONY 08032360078 Secretary

 




