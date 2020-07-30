Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Police Recruitment portal 2020 – www.policerecruitment.gov.ng – The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the recruitment of new constables – Apply here!

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Saturday, invites applications from suitably qualified Nigerians to join the police.

According to Mba, applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 25; and must have obtained a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

The recruitment exercise, which he said is free, will be done online through www.policerecruitment.gov.ng beginning from July 14 to August 23.

It was said that applicants who meet the requirements would be invited for physical screening from August 24 to August 30.

“Names of the successful candidates will be published in the national dailies on 14th of September 2020 and on other platforms,” Mba disclosed.

E-Recruitment Portal is designed to facilitate the registration process and guide you on how to submit your application form successfully. Interested candidates must enter their employment and educational details as specified, Good Luck!!!

Know that the open vacancies advertised by the Federal Government of Nigeria is free and you shouldn’t pay anyone for the recruitment process okay!!!

Statutory Requirement for Police Recruitment

Steps on How to Apply for NPower community Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates should visit the official E-Recruitment Portal → www.policerecruitment.gov.ng