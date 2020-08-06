Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

CBN Flags-Off 2020 Wet Season In Delta, Pledges Support To Small Holders Farmers – In its bid to ensure partnership with Delta State and achieve national development, the Director Develop­ment Finance Department, CBN, Abuja, Mr Yusuf Yila, has disclosed the intention of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to pursue 200,000 small holder farmers across the state.

Disclosing this, during the flag-off ceremony of the 2020 wet seasoning of over 2000 hectares land of the Federal Government, Maize Association of Nigeria, MAAN and CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Yila who was represented by Mr ElenworIhua said that he was ready to el­evate the agricultural business of maize farmers in the state.

He said that the CBN Governor was of the belief that with more support to small holder farmers in the state, they would continue to produce more maize crop thereby increasing their number from 1284 to a higher figure.

According to Yila, CBN has provided high yield seeds and extension service through farm input to maize farmers in the state to push maize production in the state to a greater height, with a motive of producing minimum four tones seed per hectare, leaving the farmers with tangible profit while they pay back their loans.

Accounting the benefit of maize, he said that, it was a sub­stitute of rice, used to produce a special delicacy, and that 70 percent of poultry feeds were gotten from maize and as such the commitment of the farmers towards farming would lead to additional increment of their loans in the subsequent years

While commending the state government for its proac­tiveness towards effective agriculture development in the state, he charged Deltans to see the presence of one of their sons, the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, as a privilege to benefit from the programme and upgrade their farming businesses as the state has potential farmers.

In his words, the Head, Development Finance Office, CBN, Asaba, Mr Elias Nworie tasked maize farmers in state to take advantage of the programmes to elevate their agriculture business and support the federal government initiative on agricultural revolution.

He urged them to make good use of the input given to them and not to sell them, adding that the off takers appointed by the Association is expected to pay the farmers after harvest­ing the produce based on the agreed price.

The event had presentation of awards to reputable per­sonalities in the state who had contributed to agricultural development in the state, one of which was to Mr Elias Nworie for his dedication towards enhancing agricultural develop­ment in the state.

In attendance at the event was the Delta State Commis­sioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Julius Eg­bedi, Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Mr Richard Asinime; Chairman of MAAN in the State, Mr. Chukwutem Ossai, amongst others.