NSCDC Screening Date: Venue and Timetable for Civil Defence – Civil Defence Screening Date 2019 is Out? See more details here concerning the Exam date and requirements here – View shortlisted candidates here!
The List is now available for download. You can download the list and check your name to know if you made it or not.
The shortlisted Candidates for the Civil Defence Screening has received test invite.
Do you want to know the date for cbt examination of Civil Defence recruitment applicants? Then you are on the right page.
After checking your name, get ready for screening /aptitude test. you will also need to check your examination date and venue. You will need to be at venue on time to avoid stories that touch.
Every information regarding Civil Defence Screening will be provided in details including the venue, time for the examination and the requirements.
Civil Defence Recruitment Latest News
From the information we have gathered so far, NSCDC screening will hold in the various states below:
- Abia State
- Adamawa State
- Akwa Ibom State
- Anambra State
- Bauchi State
- Bayelsa State
- Benue State
- Borno State
- Cross River
- Delta State
- Ebonyi State
- Edo State
- Ekiti State
- Enugu State
- FCT (Federal Capital Territory)
- Gombe State
- Imo State
- Jigawa State
- Kaduna State
- Kano State
- Katsina State
- Kebbi State
- Kogi State
- Kwara State
- Lagos State
- Minna State
- Nassarawa State
- Niger State
- Ogun State
- Ondo State
- Osun State
- Oyo State
- Plateau State
- Rivers State
- Sokoto State
- Taraba State
- Yobe State
- Zamfara State
How to Check Civil defiance List of Shortlisted Candidates 2019
If you did not see your name in the list of shortlisted candidates, do not worry, there are still loads of ongoing recruitment out there.
Warning!
The Civil Defence Screening Date 2019 is out.
The list will be published on the Civil Defence Official website.
And also candidates that have been shortlisted will be notified on their email address and phone number that was registered during the recruitment.
Keep checking this page; we will keep updating it daily.
Have any question about Civil Defence Screening and List 2019, let us know.
Compare Prices Kamagra Redmeandanot https://bbuycialisss.com/# – Cialis ensurserurdy Need Online Amoxicilina Delivered On Saturday Medicine Overseas Voicuoummign Cialis Velicreepe cialis dysfunction erectile levitra viagra
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION (07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW FOR SALES, APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS SHOULD CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!! THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!! BAGS OF RICE =N10,000 KEG OF OIL=N7,500 CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000 Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000. Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000. Toyota Avensis=N550,000. Toyota Hilux=N1M Toyota Avensis=N650,000. Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000. Toyota Avalon=N550,000 Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000. Toyota Sienna=N850,000. Toyota 4Runner=N850,000. Toyota Tundra=N1.5M Toyota picnic=N450,000. Toyota Highlander=N1M. Toyota Corolla=N550,000. Toyota Prado=N2M Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M. Toyota Yaris=N500.000. Toyota Matrix=N450,000. Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000 Acura MDX =N900,000. Acura ZDX=N970,000 Acura TL=N850,000. Honda Pilot=N800,000. Honda Baby Boy=N650,000. Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000. Honda… Read more »
GOOD DAY SIR/MA HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…? RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations RICH CONNECT PACKAGES N20,000——N40,000 N40,000——N80,000 N50,000——N100,000 N100,000—–N200,000 N150,000—–N350,000 N300,000—–N600,000 N200,000—–N400,000 N400,000—–N800,000 N500,000—–N1,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration INTRODUCTION RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more.… Read more »
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT* ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ *NO MORE EXCUSES* 1. I don’t have money 2. I can’t talk to people 3. I don’t do stuff like this 4. I’m too Busy Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life. • *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810) *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double* ?phone=+2349036369810 *Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S* *N20,000====N40,000* *N40,000====N80,000* *N50,000====N100,000* *N100,000====N200,000* *N200,000 ====N400,000* *N400,000====N800,000* *======== = = ========* *I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you… Read more »
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR* Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration…. CONTACT:- 09036369810. LAVITA PACKAGES ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌ ₦20,000——–₦40,000 ₦40,000——–₦80,000 ₦50,000——–₦100,000 ₦100,000——₦200,000 ₦200,000——₦400,000 ₦400,000——₦800,000 ₦800,000——₦1,600,000 ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration. INTRODUCTION Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming… Read more »