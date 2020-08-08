Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

COVID-19: Nigeria gets approval to receive World Bank’s $114m – NIGERIA on Friday got the approval of the World Bank for a $114 million loan to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

$100 million of the amount is a loan while the remaining $14 million is a grant to be split between the 36 states and the federal government for procurement of medical equipment, tests and medicine.

“Nigeria has ramped up its efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, but more needs to be done at the state level, which are at the front line of the response,” Shubham Chaudhuri, the World Bank’s Director for Nigeria, said in its statement yesterday.