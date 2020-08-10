Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Lagos state vehicle registration & plate number verification – Due to the enormous volume of traffic, Centre of Excellence is the only state to issue plate number beside FRSC. Below is Lagos state vehicle registration and verification

Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency

With an impressive number of cars and commercial vehicles, Lagos state leads the country in the percentage of vehicular movement (accounting for 30% of all Nigerian traffic). Its average record last year was 227 vehicles per km of road while the data for national average is just 11. This is totally understandable given the fast-paced development of Lagos economy.

In the old days, all the problems related to road traffic safety of 36 states throughout the nation would fall into Federal Road Safety Corp. Federal Government also held the monopoly of issuing vehicle license, including Lagos state vehicle registration. However, to meet to increasing demand of Lagos vehicles plus considering the stress Lagosians suffer when registering their transports, MVAA was set up in 2007.

With such increase of vehicles, MVAA foundation is predictable

Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency has done a great job with around 20 thousand plate numbers issued monthly. This organization also takes charge of over 60% vehicle number plates produced in Nigeria. As Lagos state auto registration service is much more convenient than that of FRSC in other states, many car owners have come to the state for this service.

In 2015, roughly 305,000 vehicles had been registered in Lagos with an increase of 19,000 compared to the record in 2014. That is to demonstrate the popularity of MVAA.

Here are the contacts of MVAA for your reference:

Address: Plot 8, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos

E-mail: [email protected]

Telephone: 08021349256, 08033011258, 08024719624, 08023276869 or 08023071038

Lagos state vehicle registration

With a view to turning Lagos into a smart city aided by hi-technology systems and intelligent process, Lagos authorities always try to cut down on redundant laws and manual procedures.

In an official announcement of MVAA, they state that Lagos state vehicle registration plate process will not exceed 40 minutes should the applicants present enough documents required. The CMR (Central Motor Registry document) will also be picked after 2 days then.

MVAA confirmed publicly to process vehicle registration within 40 minutes

2.1. Lagos number plate codes

Lagos plate number conforms to the format ABC – 123DE in which ABC indicates the local government where the vehicle was registered. By looking at Lagos state plate number abbreviation, you can tell exactly the place that vehicle owner comes from.

Three digits and 2 letters afterwards are simply the order number of plates issued.

Besides standard plate numbers, you can also register for special number plates: out of series plate numbers and fancy numbers. The former is for those who want a specific number while the latter offers customized plates with names or symbols.

Let’s take a look at these mainstream Lagos number plate codes and their meanings:

SMK: Somolu

JJJ: Ojo

APP: Apapa

KJA: Ikeja

LSR: Surulere

FKJ: Ifako Ijaiye

LND: Lagos Mainland

LSD: Oshodi Isolo

KSF: Kosofe

AKD: Ibeju Lekki

AGL: Ajeromi Ifelodun

KRD: Ikorodu

KTU: Alimosho

GGE: Agege

EKY: Eti-Osa

BDG: Badagry

AAA: lagos Island

MUS: Mushin

EPE: Epe

FST: Festac

The three first letters represent the place where the vehicle is registered

2.2. Lagos state autoreg service

To register number plates in Lagos, you have to visit Lagos MVAA offices for vehicle registration that spread throughout the state. For example, you can come to:

Beach road, Abogwa/Block 9, Old Secretariat in Ikeja

Ipaja road, Abekoko, Agege

Vio yard, Berger Cement Bus stop, Olodi Apapa, etc.

There are around 50 MVAA offices that can issue you a number plate in Lagos, so you can easily access one near your living area. When visiting the center, make sure you have prepared all documents required to save time, including:

Valid driver’s licence

Insurance policy number

Identification card or Passport

Proof of living address (bills for example)

Insurance papers

Proof of vehicle ownership

Tax identification number

Please also note that if the vehicle is imported, custom papers would be compulsory.

ID document is a must when applying for vehicle registration

2.3. Cost of vehicle registration in Lagos

The cost of vehicle registration in Lagos is divided into different categories, detailed as in the table below:

Lagos MVAA services Service/ Product Rates Number plate Standard number plate 12,500 nairas Number plate renewal 10,000 nairas Articulated number plate 20,000 nairas Out of service 40,000 nairas Fancy number plate (standard) 80,000 nairas Fancy number plate (motor cycle) 30,000 nairas Motorcycle plate (ordinary) 3,000 nairas Number plate replacement (standard) 10,000 nairas Motor dealers plate (special) 30,000 nairas Motor dealers plate (ordinary) 25,000 nairas Vehicle registration Weighing and registration fee Motor vehicle 5,000 nairas Motorcycle 1,250 nairas Change of ownership Motor vehicle 2,500 nairas Motor cycle 625 nairas Capital gain tax Motor vehicle 625 nairas Motor cycle 625 nairas Other charges Police CRM 1,000 nairas Police inspection fee 500 nairas Custom processing fee 500 nairas Vehicle license Vehicle below 1.6cc 1,250 nairas Vehicle BTW 1.6 – 2.0cc 1,875 nairas Vehicle BTW 2.0 – 3.0cc 2,500 nairas Vehicle above 3.0cc 2,125 nairas Motorcycle Private 625 nairas Motorcycle Commercial 1,250 nairas Buses Minibuses/ Pick-up 2,500 nairas Hiace buses 3,125 nairas Costal buses 3,250 nairas Tipper & Lorries 3,750 nairas Tankers & Trucks/ Luxurious Buses 6,250 nairas 16 Tyres Trailer 8,750 nairas Tractors & Bulldozers 2,500 nairas Vehicle Alert 200 nairas Hackney permit charges vehicle type Taxi cab 3,525 nairas Car hire services 3,725 nairas Kabukabu 3,925 nairas Vehicle with capacity to carry 1-21 passengers 4,475 nairas Vehicle with capacity to carry more than 21 passengers but less than 40 passengers 5,475 nairas Vehicle with capacity to carry more than 40 passengers but less than 50 passengers 6,475 nairas Vehicle with capacity to carry more than 50 passengers and above 8,475 nairas Commercial vehicles for goods above 3 tons 3,725 nairas Commercial vehicles 3 tons 4,725 nairas Tankers 6,475 nairas Tippers 6,475 nairas Trailers 6,475 nairas Trucks 6,225 nairas Interstate 3,225 nairas Staff Bus 3,425 nairas Okada 2,000 nairas Tricycles 2,000 nairas Drivers license New license 6,350 nairas Renewal 6,350 nairas Learners permit 50 nairas Riders card 800 nairas Registration of motor vehicle & spare parts dealers Registration of motor vehicle dealers 100,000 nairas Registration of motor vehicle spare parts dealers 50,000 nairas Registration form (motor vehicles) 5,000 nairas

(Extracted from official document by Motor Vehicle Administration Agency)

Recently, it’s rumored that the rates are increased to match the tax and infrastructure spending. However, Lagos government has affirmed that it’s not true. Accordingly, the cost for registration process will remain the same as before.

Watch how car number plates are made!

Lagos state plate number verification

To make sure you don’t fall into fake vehicle registration agencies, you should know how to verify Lagos plate number. Lagos state plate number verification is so simple that you must be surprised at.

Please follow these steps for Lagos state vehicle number verification:

Log into MVAA official website at http://www.lsmvaapvs.org/

Enter your vehicle plate number in the Plate Number box

Click on Search

The information of vehicle registration will be revealed right after if the plate number is valid. Otherwise, you’re caring a fake number plate and might be called upon by police for forgery.

MVAA plate checker returns search results

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a quick convenient place to register your motorbike or car, don’t hesitate to opt for Lagos state vehicle registration conducted by MVAA. Their friendly staff and time-saving procedures have been highly recommended by many motorists. However, remember to prepare all necessary documents so you don’t need to return there the second time.

