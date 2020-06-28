Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Prices of Toyota Corolla in Nigeria (2020) – From the moment Toyota introduced the Corolla Brand in 1966, through when it became the world’s best seller in 1974, and through all the years that we have been thrilled with different breathtaking and classy models, there has never been any doubt that the brand has come to stay – If yes visit https://naijauto.com/ to buy all kinds of imported car in Nigeria.

In many parts of the world, Toyota Corolla reigns supreme. The Japanese brand is a popular bestselling name plate in Nigeria, both in the corporate and family world.

By the way, do you know you can become a big man in Nigeria today by venturing into car dealer business? Check out this Simple guide to become a Profitable Car Dealer in Nigeria.

Toyota Corolla has, over the years, provided a suitable and elegant series of cars for people who desire a middle ground between high-end sport automobiles and simplistic mundane designs. It is classy, elegant, and comes with a very mature look, year after year. For more than three decades, the Toyota brand has become increasingly desirous for many Nigerians, especially because the parts are readily available and mechanics can easily find their way around it.

All you need to do is take a peek outside your house. Look out to the street and you’ll be amazed at the number of Toyota Corolla models that pass by. A walk to parking lots of banks, government establishments, and other multinationals will also reveal how much Toyota Corolla is used in Nigeria. Perhaps, you want a particular model but you don’t know how much it costs. Then you have stumbled on the right page. This post brings to you the prices of Toyota Corolla models in Nigeria.

Some of the models are no longer in production, so the prices will be in ranges based on their conditions. We shall limit this scope between 2005 and 2018.

Toyota Corolla Prices in Nigeria (Tokunbo)

2005 Toyota Corolla LE Automatic === N1, 700,000 – N2, 500,000

2005 Toyota Corolla S === N1, 800,000 – N2, 600,000

2005 Toyota Corolla 1.3 === N1, 900,000 – N2, 400,000

2006 Toyota Corolla 1.8 === N2, 000,000 – N2, 500,000

2007 Toyota Corolla LE Automatic === N2, 000,000 – N2, 600,000

2007 Toyota Corolla CE === N1, 800,000 – N2, 300,000

2008 Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVTL-i === N2, 900,000 – N3, 500,000

2009 Toyota Corolla === N1, 800,000 – N3, 000,000

2010 Toyota Corolla 1.3 === N2, 600,000 – N3, 600,000

2011 Toyota Corolla === N2, 000,000 – N2, 800,000

2012 Toyota Corolla LE Automatic === N4, 500,000 – N5, 200,000

2013 Toyota Corolla === N4, 000,000 – N5, 000,000

2014 Toyota Corolla Automatic === N7, 500,000 – N8, 500,000

2014 Toyota Corolla === N6, 000,000 – N6, 500,000

2015 Toyota Corolla LE Automatic === N6, 600,000 – N7, 000,000

2015 Toyota Corolla S Automatic === N6, 300,000 – N7, 000,000

2016 Toyota Corolla === N6, 000,000 – N7, 000,000

2016 Toyota Corolla Automatic === N7, 500,000 – N8, 500,000

2017 Toyota Corolla (Brand New) === N12, 000,000 – N15, 000,000

Toyota Corolla Prices in Nigeria (Locally Used)

While there are a lush of foreign used Toyota Corolla cars in Nigeria, it is also common to find dealers who sell locally-used Toyota Corolla cars in Nigeria. For one reason or the other, a user may just want to sell his or her car. Also, these cars are often more cheaper than Tokunbo cars, except they are really new and meet certain conditions. Nonetheless, if this is what you prefer, you’ll find prices of such cars below.

2006 Toyota Corolla 1.8 === N850,000 – N1, 450,000

2008 Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVTL-i === N1, 000,000 – N2, 000,000

2009 Toyota Corolla === N700,000 – N1, 200,000

2011 Toyota Corolla === N900,000 – N1, 200,000

2014 Toyota Corolla === N3, 000,000 – N3, 500,000

I stated earlier that the prices will be presented in ranges. This is simply because used cars (foreign or local) do not have fixed prices. It will depend on mileage, number of faults (if any), trim, and several other factors. This makes it possible to even find an older model that is more expensive than a newer one. The condition of the vehicle goes a long way to determine the price, except it is a brand new vehicle, like the 2017 model.

Things you should know about Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla brand was introduced in 1966. The name “Corolla” is derived from the Latin word “small crown”, detailing the fundamentals of the brand’s history, as expressed by the Toyota Corolla Sedan crown. It is a series of compact and subcompact cars that have served the needs of users for decades. In July 2013, Toyota recorded a milestone with its Corolla brand reaching 40 million sales.

Toyota has made rear-wheel, front-wheel, and even four-wheel drives over time. These changes have come as a result of the changing dynamics of automobile production and usage that we have witnessed in successive years. Although a few semi SUVs have surfaced, most Corolla models are saloon cars. They also have a specific and often remodelled design that gives the Corolla brand its peculiar look.

The eleventh generation Corolla Axio usually comes with a 1.3ltr 1NR-FE four-cylinder engines and also front or all-wheel drive. CVT transmissions and 5-speed manual are also featured in the model. The Corolla Fielder is another spec in the series that is worthy of note. This one has a 1.5ltr NZ-FE or 1.8-ltr 2ZR-FAE 4 cylinder engines mated with a specialized CVT transmission.

A hybrid was also introduced combining the attributes of the Axio and the Fielder. This was released in August 2013 and also featured the 1.5-ltr version. I am taking a closer look at these particular models because they actually constitute the period of cars that this post has captured.

Things you’ll like about Toyota Corolla

There are several elements that you’ll love about the Toyota Corolla brand. But we shall explore a few of them;

Versatility- The extent of use of this brand cannot be matched by any other. It can be used for several purposes, whether it’s work or play. It is also perfect for that evening ride or that long trip on a road vacation. This is why the Toyota Corolla brand is a very popular brand in Nigeria.

The extent of use of this brand cannot be matched by any other. It can be used for several purposes, whether it’s work or play. It is also perfect for that evening ride or that long trip on a road vacation. This is why the Toyota Corolla brand is a very popular brand in Nigeria. Maturity- This brand is also very mature. It is a great automobile companion for both the young matured mind and for the old. It is also great as a family ride, as well as for official purposes. This feature doesn’t in any way take away its class and elegance.

This brand is also very mature. It is a great automobile companion for both the young matured mind and for the old. It is also great as a family ride, as well as for official purposes. This feature doesn’t in any way take away its class and elegance. User Friendly- The Toyota Corolla is also very user friendly. Apart from its durability, it is also very easy for mechanics to work on. This ease is further emphasized by the ease in getting spare parts when your car needs a fix.

The Toyota Corolla is also very user friendly. Apart from its durability, it is also very easy for mechanics to work on. This ease is further emphasized by the ease in getting spare parts when your car needs a fix. Beauty- No one can deny the beauty interior and exterior look of the Corolla, especially the recent models.

Things you won’t like about Toyota Corolla

The Corolla is not the sporty kind of car. So if what you want is something that makes you hippy, you may want something else.

Also, the parts of newer models of the Corolla, especially from 2013 are quite expensive. While they are available, they don’t really come cheap.