Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAIZ Bank, CANs Park, others partner on relief disbursement – Jaiz Bank Plc, in collaboration with CANs Park Limited, and other partners, have created a platform that makes it easy for relief providers to access and grant relief to the most vulnerable people in the society.

This is part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to provide palliatives as a response to the social and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform tagged RISE, which stands for Relief Intervention and Symptoms Evaluation, is a web and USSD application, which connects relief providers to relief seekers within their location. It is designed to aid the reduction of mass gathering for relief distribution and support the gathering of data on crisis-related needs and intervention requirements, and help organisations to organise the records of their efforts in one place.

Read also:

Relief seekers can request relief materials which can be delivered to them after they have been matched to a relief provider within their location.Through a simple USSD request or requests sent via smartphones of people in need, the platform matches requests geographically to organisations that can fulfil such requests. This takes the guesswork out of relief provision and allows organisations to easily sort, respond, record and refine the relief they provide. These relief-providing organisations are required to do a simple sign up on the platform.

Using demographic data, the platform connects relief providers with relief recipients that match their location and category of relief provision. Providers can also indicate when they are out of stock or cannot deliver on a request and the platform will automatically rematch the request with an available provider.