BREAKING: FG approves N8.5bn for NCDC COVID-19 test kits – The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N8.5bn for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The sum is meant for the procurement of 12 items in various quantities for the testing of COVID-19 in the country.

The approval was given at a meeting of the council presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

The approval was based on a memorandum presented to the council by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.