BREAKING: UNILAG Council confirms VC Ogundipe’s sack from office – The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has confirmed removal of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe from office.

A statement by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr. Oladejo Azeez titled: Notice to the General Public on the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos” based the decision on gross misconduct, financial recklessness among others.

It reads: “The general public is hereby notified that at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday 12 August 2020 and in accordance with the statutory power vested in it by law, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos removed Prof. Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS from office as Vice Chancellor of the University with immediate effect.

“The decision was based on the Council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness, and abuse of office against Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe.”