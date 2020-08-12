Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Ecobank introduces card-less ATMs using only a mobile phones – Ecobank has introduced cardless Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The bank’s Xpress Cash enables users to withdraw cash from ATMs using only a mobile phone.

The solution is seamless, secure and is driven by the use of a code (e-token) by an account holder via the bank’s USSD code *326# or mobile app, Ecobank Mobile.

The e-token can be sent to customers, non-customers and people without bank accounts for cash withdrawal at Ecobank’s ATMs nationwide.

Head, Consumer Banking, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi said: “Digital payments are fast evolving. Customers want seamless experience across channels. We are committed to providing suitable options for our customers. Forgetting your card at home should not be a showstopper when you need cash.”

She explained: “With Xpress Cash, our customers can send money to their loved ones who are not even banked. You can send money to your domestic servants or unbanked staff just by generating a code and sharing the code.’’

“As a bank, we are not only keen to make our services accessible, but also affordable.

‘’Xpress Cash attracts only a flat charge of N50. Our USSD code, *326# offers zero session charges; and transfers of N5000 or less using our digital channels are absolutely free of charge. Also, people abroad who need to send money to their loved ones can do so without paying transfer charges using the Rapidtransfer app.”