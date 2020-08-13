COVID-19: How small businesses can access CBN’s N150b loan – Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) affected by Covid-19 can approach the Central Bank of Nigeria for a loan to restart their businesses, the Federal Government has said – Apply here!
The government said the CBN has set aside N150 billion to help SMEs and pharmaceutical companies to restart their businesses after the negative impact of Covid -19 on the economy.
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force on Thursday.
Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, stated that owners of SMEs can access between N500, 000 to N25 million loan through the CBN to get their businesses going.
He said the fund is for business owners who can prove that their businesses were affected by Covid -19.
The SGF said the conditions for accessing the funds have been published on the website of the CBN.
Mustapha said: “The eligibility criteria is provided for on the website of the central bank of Nigeria (CBN). Like I said, there are two packages – the first N100 billion is designed to deal with major hospitals and pharmaceutical companies.
“The essence is that after Covid -19 or even in the processes of Covid -19 we will be able to build our health infrastructure.
That is why that money is made available for our major manufacturing companies to begin to explore the possibilities of manufacturing drugs sufficient to deal with Covid -19 and other health related matters.
“The second component – that is, the N50 billion is the one that is designed for SMEs. Even within the context of those SMEs, there is a package that is designed for household and within the household they have the mini, they have the micro and they have the micro plus.
“The amount that you access under the mini scheme is N500, 000 for households that can show that their businesses were affected by cobid-19. For the micro, it is from N500, 000 to N1.5 million.
Part of the eligibility is justification or showing proof of the fact that your business has been affected by the Covid -19.
“And for the micro plus, it is N1.5 million to N3 million. But under the SMEs, the maximum you can access is N25 million. That’s entirely designed to deal with the lower level of our business and enterprises that they can access and the conditions are not many and they are not difficult.
“I saw that of the mini – it is a valid identification, a guarantor and some few other conditions because the essence is that we are operating in very difficult times and when you begin to put very difficult conditions then the essence of the package will be defeated.
“The essence of the package is to provide a lifeline for our people who have been adversely affected by Covid -19.
My advice is that we should access the website of the central bank of Nigeria or visit any of the NIRSAL micro finance bank because it is coordinated by NIRSAL micro finance bank which is also an agency of the CBN, you will be able to get all the information that is required for the purposes of your access to the loan facilities.”
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu said the SMEs remain the most hit by Covid -19.
The NCDC DG stated that there was need to support owners of SMEs in order to avoid job losses.
He said: “Covid -19 has no doubt had a very huge impact on our economy. That impact on our economy inadvertently also have an impact on health because if people are not about to work, they are not able to earn a living, they are not able to fulfill all their health needs.
“So there is a very strong link between economy and health. By allowing certain parts of the economy to restart, we are also trying to achieve a health benefit. You all know that many aspects of the economy have been hit very hard and people work in these places.
“No aspect of the economy has been hit more than the SMEs because this is really where most of Nigerians work and we have to support them in surviving because if they don’t survive, people (will) lose work, if people lose work they don’t pay attention to their health, our job becomes a lot more difficult.”
He said the task force has published a guideline on the Covid-19 website of the PTF on how employers can restart their businesses safely.
“We have recently published a new guidelines for businesses and employers in Nigeria. These guidelines offer specific recommendations to businesses on how to exist safely in their own sector. We have gone into great details to ensure that we provide useful advice for almost every type of business to restart safely,” he added.
CLEAN UK FIRST GRADE CLOTHES, SHOES AND BAGS. Call (07043069364) :::::- Bales of children clothed – N30,500 , [*] Bale of Uk used ladies bra – N21,000 [*] Bale Men shirt – N35,000 [*] Bale ladies mixed tops – N35,000 [*] Bale of original shorts – N35,000 [*] Bale of light Sports wear – N40,000 [*] Bale Mens polo/t shirt mix – N40,000 [*] Bale of Ladies mix dresses – N40,000 [*] Bale of Mens shoes – (186 pairs) – N145,300 [*] Children shoes (206 pairs) – N110,000 [*] NOTICE : Call (07043069364) [ ] bale of mixed underwear pants [*] Bale Mixed socks/stockings [*] bale of leggings [*] bale of singlets/camisoile are also available. [*] All items are Tokunbo A grade goods. [ ] Prices reflected are fixed price. [*] Items not priced are subject to negotiation [*] There’s… Read more »
GOOD DAY SIR/MA HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…? RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations RICH CONNECT PACKAGES N20,000——N40,000 N40,000——N80,000 N50,000——N100,000 N100,000—–N200,000 N150,000—–N350,000 N300,000—–N600,000 N200,000—–N400,000 N400,000—–N800,000. N500,000—–N1,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration INTRODUCTION RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more.… Read more »
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION (07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW FOR SALES, APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS SHOULD CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!! THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!! BAGS OF RICE =N10,000 KEG OF OIL=N7,500 CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000 Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000. Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000. Toyota Avensis=N550,000. Toyota Hilux=N1M Toyota Avensis=N650,000. Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000. Toyota Avalon=N550,000 Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000. Toyota Sienna=N850,000. Toyota 4Runner=N850,000. Toyota Tundra=N1.5M Toyota picnic=N450,000. Toyota Highlander=N1M. Toyota Corolla=N550,000. Toyota Prado=N2M Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M. Toyota Yaris=N500.000. Toyota Matrix=N450,000. Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000 Acura MDX =N900,000. Acura ZDX=N970,000 Acura TL=N850,000. Honda Pilot=N800,000. Honda Baby Boy=N650,000. Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000. Honda… Read more »
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT* ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ *NO MORE EXCUSES* 1. I don’t have money 2. I can’t talk to people 3. I don’t do stuff like this 4. I’m too Busy Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life. • *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810) *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double* ?phone=+2349036369810 *Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S* *N20,000====N40,000* *N40,000====N80,000* *N50,000====N100,000* *N100,000====N200,000* *N200,000 ====N400,000* *N400,000====N800,000* *======== = = ========* *I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you… Read more »
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION (07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW FOR SALES, APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS SHOULD CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!! THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!! BAGS OF RICE =N10,000 KEG OF OIL=N7,500 CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000 Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000. Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000. Toyota Avensis=N550,000. Toyota Hilux=N1M Toyota Avensis=N650,000. Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000. Toyota Avalon=N550,000 Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000. Toyota Sienna=N850,000. Toyota 4Runner=N850,000. Toyota Tundra=N1.5M Toyota picnic=N450,000. Toyota Highlander=N1M. Toyot Toyota Yaris=N500.000. Toyota Matrix=N450,000. Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000 Acura MDX =N900,000. Acura ZDX=N970,000 Acura TL=N850,000. Honda Pilot=N800,000. Honda Baby Boy=N650,000. Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000. Honda Odyssey=N800,000. Honda Accord=N550,000. Honda CRV=N600,000.… Read more »
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR* Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration…. CONTACT:- 09036369810. LAVITA PACKAGES ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌ ₦20,000——–₦40,000 ₦40,000——–₦80,000 ₦50,000——–₦100,000 ₦100,000——₦200,000 ₦200,000——₦400,000 ₦400,000——₦800,000 ₦800,000——₦1,600,000 ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration. INTRODUCTION Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming… Read more »
Pls am interested ,hw do i join
pls i am interested and want to join
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR* Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration LAVITA PACKAGES ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌ ₦20,000——–₦40,000 ₦40,000——–₦80,000 ₦50,000——–₦100,000 ₦100,000——₦200,000 ₦200,000——₦400,000 ₦400,000——₦800,000 ₦800,000——₦1,600,000 ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration. INTRODUCTION Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for… Read more »
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION!!!! NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE IMPOUNDED VEHICLES 2020 AUCTIONING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING NOW . IMPOUNDED VEHICLES & DIFFERENT TYPES OF GENERATORS, FOR SALE AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE AUCTION PRICE INTERESTED BUYER SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OR WATSAPP ME ON (07043069364) BAGS OF RICE AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR SALE IN A CHEAP and AFFORDABLE PRICE, BUYER SHOULD CONTACT me ON (07043069364) AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE: Toyota 4Runner #750,000 Toyota Avalon #900,000 Toyota Avensis #950,000 Toyota Camry tiny light #450,000 Toyota Camry muscle #850,000. Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000 Toyota Corolla #500,000. Toyota FJ Cruiser #2.M Toyota Hiace #1.5m Toyota Highlander #950,000 Toyota Hilux #1.2m Toyota Matrix #600,000 Toyota Prado #2m Toyota Rav4 #650,000 Toyota Sequoia #950,000 Toyota picnic #570,000 Toyota Sienna #600,000 Toyota Tacoma #2.7m. Toyota Tundra #2.5M. Toyota Venza #3.1M Toyota Yaris #900,000 Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4… Read more »