How to apply for CBN collateral free loan for small businesses

How to apply for CBN N10,000,000 collateral free loan for small businesses – The Central Bank of Nigeria is giving collateral free loans of up to N10,000,000 (Ten million Naira) to small businesses in a scheme called; Agric-Business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) – Apply for loan here!
Introduction
The Scheme supports governments policy measures for the promotion of agricultural businesses, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as vehicles for sustainable economic development and employment generation.
Objectives of the Scheme
The objectives of the Scheme are to:
- Improve access to affordable and sustainable finance by Agri-businesses, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)
- Create employment opportunities in Nigeria
- Boost the managerial capacity of agri-businesses and MSMEs to grow the enterprises into large corporate organizations in line with Federal Governmentss agenda to develop the real sector and promote inclusive growth.
Activities covered by the Scheme
- Businesses across the agricultural value chain, covering production, inputs
supply, storage, processing, logistics and marketing.
- MSMEs in the real sector including manufacturing, mining and petrochemicals.
- MSMEs in the service sector including information and communication technology (ICT) and the creative industry.
- Other activities as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may determine from time to time.
Modalities
Financing under the Scheme shall be for start-ups, business expansion or revival of ailing companies and must be in compliance with provisions of BOFIA (1991) as amended The terms of the loans shall be as follows:
- Loan limit: N10,000,000
- Interest: 5% per annum
- Tenor: Up to 7 years (depending on the nature/gestation period of the project)
- Moratorium: Maximum of 18 months for principal and 6 months on interest.
AGSMEIS LOAN SCHEME THROUGH CBN EDIs Documentation Requirements
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises:
- Duly completed application form
- Bank Verification Number (BVN)
- Certificate of Training from recognized Entrepreneurship Development Institution (EDI) or evidence of membership of organized private sector association. e.g of EDI,Lagos Business School, House of Tara, Fate Foundation, Thrive Agric etc to access the loan
- Letter of Introduction from any of the following, Clergy, Village Head, District Head, Traditional Ruler, senior civil servant, etc. (for individuals/micro enterprises only).
- Evidence of registration of business name or certificate of incorporation and filing of annual returns (where applicable) in compliance with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (1990).
- Tax Identification Number (TIN) and current Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) Where applicable
Application Process
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises:
- Enrol with a CBN certified EDI for a one-week training
- Eligible applicants shall pick-up and submit a completed application form to the EDIs
- The EDI shall collate, appraise and submit applications to CBN.
- CBN shall consider the application and invite applicants for interviews
- Upon approval, CBN shall approve the loan and disburse to necessary vendors as applicable
I will be posting a comprehensive list of approved CBN Entrepreneurship Development Institution (EDI) across Nigeria, check my next post.
Don’t forget to follow, like, comment and share.
sokoto state,sama road Area
CLEAN UK FIRST GRADE CLOTHES, SHOES AND BAGS. Call (07043069364) :::::- Bales of children clothed – N30,500 , [*] Bale of Uk used ladies bra – N21,000 [*] Bale Men shirt – N35,000 [*] Bale ladies mixed tops – N35,000 [*] Bale of original shorts – N35,000 [*] Bale of light Sports wear – N40,000 [*] Bale Mens polo/t shirt mix – N40,000 [*] Bale of Ladies mix dresses – N40,000 [*] Bale of Mens shoes – (186 pairs) – N145,300 [*] Children shoes (206 pairs) – N110,000 [*] NOTICE : Call (07043069364) [ ] bale of mixed underwear pants [*] Bale Mixed socks/stockings [*] bale of leggings [*] bale of singlets/camisoile are also available. [*] All items are Tokunbo A grade goods. [ ] Prices reflected are fixed price. [*] Items not priced are subject to negotiation [*] There’s… Read more »
GOOD DAY SIR/MA HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…? RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations RICH CONNECT PACKAGES N20,000——N40,000 N40,000——N80,000 N50,000——N100,000 N100,000—–N200,000 N150,000—–N350,000 N300,000—–N600,000 N200,000—–N400,000 N400,000—–N800,000 N500,000—–N1,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration INTRODUCTION RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more.… Read more »
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION (07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW FOR SALES, APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS SHOULD CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!! THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!! BAGS OF RICE =N10,000 KEG OF OIL=N7,500 CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000 Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000. Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000. Toyota Avensis=N550,000. Toyota Hilux=N1M Toyota Avensis=N650,000. Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000. Toyota Avalon=N550,000 Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000. Toyota Sienna=N850,000. Toyota 4Runner=N850,000. Toyota Tundra=N1.5M Toyota picnic=N450,000. Toyota Highlander=N1M. Toyota Corolla=N550,000. Toyota Prado=N2M Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M. Toyota Yaris=N500.000. Toyota Matrix=N450,000. Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000 Acura MDX =N900,000. Acura ZDX=N970,000 Acura TL=N850,000. Honda Pilot=N800,000. Honda Baby Boy=N650,000. Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000. Honda… Read more »
Tnx:credit Acct:304XXXX489 Amt:NGN 100,000.00 Desc:TRANSFER FROM LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT TO / JENNY FELLY DT:28-05-2020 09:28am Bal:NGN 150,000.79 REF:4501396355 Bless God o i was credited this morning by Lavita Ricca investment ,i invested 50k and i was paid 100k ,please everyone join this celebrate this platform it is real and 100% legit ,help me to give Almighty God the glory and honour for this wonderful financial help platform,,Indeed am a good beneficiary of this platform ,. Please be part of it because this is real and working well,Also thank to my friend Mrs Rabacca introduce me to this platform I’m greatfull,and thanks to Lavita Ricca investment .This is not something you will say let you think about it, This is a life time opportunity why not flip and get paid back now,no scam 100% legitimate and trusted also guaranteed. Pls if… Read more »
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT* ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ ♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️ *NO MORE EXCUSES* 1. I don’t have money 2. I can’t talk to people 3. I don’t do stuff like this 4. I’m too Busy Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life. • *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810) *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double* ?phone=+2349036369810 *Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S* *N20,000====N40,000* *N40,000====N80,000* *N50,000====N100,000* *N100,000====N200,000* *N200,000 ====N400,000* *N400,000====N800,000* *======== = = ========* *I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you… Read more »
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR* Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration LAVITA PACKAGES ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌ ₦20,000——–₦40,000 ₦40,000——–₦80,000 ₦50,000——–₦100,000 ₦100,000——₦200,000 ₦200,000——₦400,000 ₦400,000——₦800,000 ₦800,000——₦1,600,000 ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration. INTRODUCTION Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for… Read more »
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR* Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration LAVITA PACKAGES ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌ ₦20,000——–₦40,000 ₦40,000——–₦80,000 ₦50,000——–₦100,000 ₦100,000——₦200,000 ₦200,000——₦400,000 ₦400,000——₦800,000 ₦800,000——₦1,600,000 ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration. INTRODUCTION Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for… Read more »
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION! NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE IMPOUNDED VEHICLES 2020 AUCTIONING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING NOW . IMPOUNDED VEHICLES & DIFFERENT TYPES OF GENERATORS, FOR SALE AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE AUCTION PRICE INTERESTED BUYER SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OR WATSAPP ME ON (07043069364) BAGS OF RICE AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR SALE IN A CHEAP and AFFORDABLE PRICE, BUYER SHOULD CONTACT me ON (07043069364) AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE: Toyota 4Runner #750,000 Toyota Avalon #900,000 Toyota Avensis #950,000 Toyota Camry tiny light #450,000 Toyota Camry muscle #850,000. Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000 Toyota Corolla #500,000. Toyota FJ Cruiser #2.M Toyota Hiace #1.5m Toyota Highlander #950,000 Toyota Hilux #1.2m Toyota Matrix #600,000 Toyota Prado #2m Toyota Rav4 #650,000 Toyota Sequoia #950,000 Toyota picnic #570,000 Toyota Sienna #600,000 Toyota Tacoma #2.7m. Toyota Tundra #2.5M. Toyota Venza #3.1M Toyota Yaris #900,000 Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4… Read more »
LAVITA RICCA TRUST FUNDS!!!
Call + 2349036369810
I just joined this new platform that gives youn double of your donation in less than *45Mins* and I have been paid
*MERGING IS AUTOMATED*
These are the packages…
*Donate 20k and get 40k*
*Donate 50k and get 100k*
*Donate 100k and get 200k*
*Donate 150k and get 300k*
*Donate 200k and get 400k
*Donate 300k and get 600k
*Donate 400k and get 800k
AND ABOVE.
*All within 45MINS*
Question: is referrals needed??
Answer: *no*
Question : is it paying
Answer: *yes*
*Status* *paying*￼￼
Question: how long does it take to get paid ??
Answer: *less than 45MINS*
*Join now!!!*
*No referrals No downlines, No stress*
, donate and earn double*
Contact us on
09036369810.