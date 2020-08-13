Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Need for free and fair screening of N-Power Batch C applicants: SIR: Now that the federal government is set to absorb another 400,000 beneficiaries under Batch C of the N-Power programme, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, should ensure that all the pending entitlements of Batches A and B are paid and they are given opportunities and packages for safe landing.

Given the sheer number of those that have applied – over five million youths – from reports, I suggest that the minister make some changes. There is a need for free and fair screening of the applicants. Let there be justice and equity among the 774 local governments in the country.

The ministry must also develop a new strategy for ensuring that the mistake of enrolling those already in gainful employment is not repeated in Batch C.

Read also:

The federal government should see the large number of applicants as a challenge for it to venture into more in job creation and poverty eradication initiatives.

The huge number of Batch C applicants indicates that the unemployment rate is on the increase, and if it is not tackled, insecurity would continue to be the order of the day.

Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol, Bayero University, Kano