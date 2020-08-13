Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Rivers state govt says they’re yet to get Fed Govt’s N78b refund – Rivers State on Wednesday debunked insinuations it received the N78 billion refund from the Federal Government.

Commissioner for Information and Communications Paulinus Nsirim said there was a difference between approval and release of funds.

Nsirim, in a statement by his media aide, Soibi Max-Alalibo said: “As at today, the government is yet to receive the N78 billion. There is so much misconception out there but there is a difference between approval and release of funds.

“When the money is released it cannot be a secret because such information cannot be hidden in government circles.

“If the money is received today, it will be made public. So, peddling propaganda that the money has been received by mischief makers is unfortunate.”

Nsirim disagreed with persons demanding to know why the government opted for a fresh loan despite the N78 billion refund expected from the Federal Government, saying ‘you cannot plan with what you do not have’.

But he assured the people the money would be spent judiciously.