Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Customs resumes online auction of seized vehicles – Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the resumption of electronic auction of seized vehicles that has gone through court condemnation.

Spokesman for the NCS Joseph Attah who announced the resumption in a circulated on social media added that bidding period will be 48 hours starting by noon on Mondays and terminates same time on Wednesdays

Attah, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs also said the electronic platform will be opened live for persons with valid Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) issued by Federal Inland Revenue Service.

He assured that the system would be devoid of human or physical interaction

Read also:

“Following the re-engineering of the Nigeria Customs Service e-auction process, the electronic portal is opened for persons with valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) to log in and bid for items of their choice.

“The link is: app.trade.gov.ng/eauction.

‘’As usual, the bidding period for every week is 48 hours, beginning from Monday, to Wednesday at noon.

“Please note that the process is fully automated and requires no physical intervention of any kind to win.

“While you choose and make your bid along side other interested Nigerians, we wish you good luck” the statement read.”