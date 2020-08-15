Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2020/2021 Portal – how to Apply Now!

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

The Nigerian Navy recruitment program is an exercise that occurs every year. Nigerians who are eager to get recruited into the Nigerian Navy tend to seek for accurate information on how to apply early and get selected to join the Nigerian Navy – Apply here!

That is why this article was posted, so as to keep you updated on the requirements, guidelines, qualifications, and how to be a successful applicant into the Nigerian Navy recruitment for the 2020 recruitment session.

The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and interested candidates that the official portal for registration and application is currently open, and registration is ongoing.

Nigerian Navy Recruitment 2020

To get full updates and guidelines on how to be a successful applicant in the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise, keep reading this article, as we will breakdown down the processes bit by bit for easy digestion.

Please Note

The registration for the 2020 exercise for Nigerian Navy recruitment is usually done online. Important documents are required from applicants, and should be duly uploaded. Once registration is complete, the venue of your aptitude test will be communicated to you, via the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal; www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS FOR THE NIGERIAN NAVY RECRUITMENT EXERCISE 2020

Application Guidelines for Nigerian Navy 2020 Recruitment Exercise

Candidates are advised to read the following instructions thoroughly before completing the Nigerian Navy online Recruitment Form. Any incomplete or wrongly completed Form will be rejected and will not be processed.

Applicants must be citizen of Nigeria by birth.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 – 22 years by 31 December 2020 for School Certificate holders and 18 – 26 years for those with higher qualifications such as Nurses, NCE, OND, drivers etc.

Applicants must not be married or have children.

Applicants must be free from any previous criminal conviction by a court of law.

Applicants with any of the following medical/physical challenges are NOT to apply: sight problem, ear problem, communicable diseases, mental problems, stammering, or any physical disability. Applicants who have tattoos are also not to apply.

Applicants must not be below the height of 1.69 meters for males and 1.650 meters for females.

Applicants are required to possess any of the following educational/Professional qualifications.

West African School Certificate/Senior Secondary School Certificate (not more than 2 sittings and not older than 6 years from the date of application, also applicable to sub paragraphs b – e) General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level National Examination Council (NECO). National Business and Technical Examinations (NABTEB). WAEC City and Guilds or London City and Guild.

f. Ordinary National Diploma (OND). Any other educational qualification equivalent to those mentioned above.

h. Applicants would be required to produce their primary school leaving certificate at the selection interview. All applicants must indicate/provide their National Identification Number (NIN). Applicants are to note that entry requirement into the following categories is SSCE or equivalent: B1, B2, B3, B4, B5 C1, D1, D2, D4, D5, D6, E1, E2, E3, E4, F1, G, H. Any other additional qualifications in these categories can only serve as an added advantage for selection into the branch and shall not attract any extra advantage whatsoever. See the guide for details.

Applicants with other educational/professional qualifications higher than those stated in paragraph 1 (a-g) are not to apply. Applicants are warned that it is an offence to present false or forged documents for the Recruitment.

Certificates or qualifications not declared or tendered and accepted during the recruitment exercise are not acceptable after recruitment and cannot be tendered for the purpose of change of department or advancement while already in the Nigerian Navy. Only qualifications obtained under proper service provisions are acceptable while in the Nigerian Navy.

Applicants are required to print out Parent/Guardian consent Form and Local Government attestation Form which must be properly completed, endorsed and presented during the interview.

Applicants must come to the recruitment centres with the following documents. Photocopies of Birth Certificate or Age Declaration. Photocopies of Credentials. Duly completed Identification Form must be signed by Chairman or Secretary of the Applicant’s LGA or by an officer of the rank of Commander and above (or equivalent in the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force) or Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above who hails from the Applicant’s State of Origin. Duly completed Parent/Guardian Consent Form signed by Applicant’s Parent or Guardian. Four passport photographs duly signed and stamped at the back by (c) above.

f. Candidates are to bring the scratch cards of their NECO and WAEC results to the recruitment centres.

Application Form is to be completed and submitted online.

Any applicant suspected or confirmed to have impersonated, falsified, forged or presented false document(s) shall be disqualified from the recruitment exercise and handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agency for prosecution.

The date for the Recruitment Aptitude Test will be posted on the NN portal in due course.

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS FOR ENTRY INTO EACH CATEGORY

A 1 – Marine Engineer Artificer (MEA)

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Marine or Mechanical Engineering and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

A2 – Weapon Electrical Artificers (WEA)

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Electrical Electronic Engineering and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

A3 – Aircraft Engineering Artificers (Airframe Engine) Qualification

Diploma in Airframe and Engine certified/recognized by ICAO and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

A4 – Aircraft Engineering Artificers (Avionics & Aircraft Electrics, Electrical / Electronics) (AEA-AA/EEE)

Certificate/Diploma in Aircraft Electrics & Avionics recognized by ICAO and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

A5 – Hull Engineer Artificers (HEA)

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Marine or Mechanical Engineering and 5 credits at SSCE or equivalent including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

B1 – Marine Engineer Mechanics (MEM)

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Also intermediate City & Guilds or Trade Test II could be considered. Technical bias will be an advantage.

B2 – Weapon Electrical Mechanics (WEM)

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Also intermediate City & Guilds or Trade Test II could be considered. Technical bias will be an advantage.

B3 – Hull Mechanical/Fitters (HMF)

Requirements as in B1 and B2 with additional trade in plumbing, welding, machining or woodwork

B4 – Automobile Mechanics (AM)

Requirements as in B1

B5 – Dockyard Mechanics (DM)

Requirements as in B1.

C1 – Communications

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Mathematics and Physics

C2 – Computer

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Computer Studies/Computer Science, Desktop Publishing, Office Suite and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 Credits including English Language and Mathematics.

C3 – ICT

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Computer Studies/Computer Science. Computer literacy is compulsory and must possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 Credits including English Language, Mathematics and Physics. Proficiency or industrial certification in any of the under listedareas shall be an added advantage:

Database. Computer-Aided Design. Personal Computer Maintenance. Networking Fundamentals. Website Development and Management. Programming.

D1 – Seaman

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language and Mathematics

D2 – Survey Recorders

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Land Survey, Cartography, Geographic Information System and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Mathematics, Physics or Geography or Technical Drawing.

D3 – Sports Men and Women

Athletes should possess SSCE or equivalent with 4 credits including English Language and proven talents in sports as well as evidence of participation in National Sports Festival. Alternatively, candidates must have participated in any National Championship/All African Games/Olympic Games or Any International Competitions with License from National Sports Federation/State Sports Association.

D4 – Physical Training Instructors

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language. Interest and proven talents in sports as well as evidence of participation in sports at Secondary School/State/YSFON level is required.

D5 – Chaplain Assistants

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language and Christian Religious Knowledge. Two years experience as clergy/church worker as well as letter of recommendation from 2 Clerics/churches recognized by the NN is required.

D6 – Mosque Assistants

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including Arabic, Islamic Religious Knowledge and English Language. Two years experience as Imam/Mosque attendant as well as letter of recommendation from 2 Islamic clerics/organizations recognized by the NN is required.

D7– Firemen

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language

E1 – Writers

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths, Accounts/Economics. Computer skill is compulsory. Also OND/NCE in Accounts or Secretariat Administration would be added advantage.

E2 – Store Assistants

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths and Economics. Computer skill is an added advantage.

E3 – Caterers

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language and Home Management/Food Nutrition. Certificate or any proven experience as a Waiter or Steward is an advantage.

E4 – Ordinance

Five credits in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and any other 2 subjects.

E5 – Project Technicians

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in relevant discipline such as Architecture, Quantity Survey, Civil/Structure/Building Technology, Electrical/Mechanical installation, Urban and Rural Planning, Estate Management, Land Economy and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Maths and Physics.

F1 – Medical Assistants

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits in English Language, Maths, Chemistry, Biology/Health Science and Physics

F2 –Health Technicians

The under listed Technicians are under F2:

Biomedical Engineering Technician. Dental Surgery Assistant/Dental Health Technician. Dispensing Optician Technician. Environmental Health Technician. Medical Imaging/X-Ray Technician. Medical Laboratory Technician. Medical Records Assistant/Health Information Management Technician. Pharmacy Technician. Physiotherapy Technician.

A minimum qualification of OND Lower Credit or Professional qualification in any of the relevant fields stated above plus SSCE/Equivalent with 5 credits including English Language, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Health Science and Mathematics.

G – Bandsmen

SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language. Applicants must be proficient in playing one or more musical instruments.

H – Drivers/Mechanics

SSCE or Equivalent with 5 credits including English Language. Current Mechanic apprenticeship certificate and evidence of driving experience with a verse drivers license as well as a letter of recommendation [as a mechanic] from past or present employer is required.

J – Journalists

Minimum of OND Lower Credit in Mass Communication, Journalism, Photography, Printing Technology, Information Library, Public Relations, Graphic Arts, Film Making or Cinematography and must also possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 credits including English Language and Mathematics.

K – Nurses

Single qualification RN and double qualification in any relevant qualification such as RM, A&E, ENT, Psychiatric, Pediatric, Orthopedic/Trauma, Ophthalmic, Anesthetic, Public Health, Occupational Health, Nephrology/Dialysis and Theatre Nursing. Applicants must possess SSCE or equivalent with 5 including English Language, Mathematics, Biology/Health Science, Physics and Chemistry.

N – Education

NCE in Arts/Science/Technical subjects in addition to SSCE or equivalent with 5 Credits including English Language and Mathematics for Science/Technical subjects or 5 credits Including English Language and at least a pass in Mathematics for Arts subjects.

