NIS Recruitment 2020/2021 Portal – How to Apply for Nigerian Immigration on immigrationrecruitment.org.ng – This is the most anticipated guide on NIS Recruitment Update 2020 – Would you mind if will give you detail information about Nigeria immigration service recruitment form portal registration – Apply here!
If yes!
This is the most anticipated guide on NIS Recruitment Update 2020 and This NIS Recruitment form 2020 guide; Is yours.
However, this NIS recruitment news is for those who are really interested in joining the NIS Nigeria and not for those who don’t want a career with Nigeria immigration 2020
And in this Nigeria immigration service 2020 article;
About NIS Recruitment 2020
The Nigeria immigration service recruitment 2020 is a recruitment that takes place on www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng the official site of Nigeria Immigration Service.
Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Recruitment Requirements 2020:
- Are you really a Nigerian because you’ll have to be a citizen by birth or descent.
- Secondly, your age have to be from 18 years to 35 years of age;
- And for the height you must not be below 1.7 metres in height for male and 1.64 metres for female;
- And again, you’ll have a full expanded chest measurement that is not below 0.87 metres;
- Again are you really certified by a Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment into the Service;
- Very important, you don’t need to be suffering from any form of mental or physical disability;
- There should be no trace or any form of financial embarrassment;
- You’ve to be of good character and must not have any criminal case;
Are you among this candidates? with any of the following medical cases; This NIS Recruitment 2020 is not for you:
- Sight problem;
- Hearing difficulties;
- Previous major orthopedic operation;
- Flat foot;
- Fracture, stammering or any other natural disability;
- Pregnant women
NIS Academic Rquirements:
Section A:
- You’ll definitely have to show WASC or SSSC, that will you have pass three subject including English and others.
- Secondly, if you have your NECO/GCE. That you have passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.
Section B:
- ND/NCE if available you’ll have to identified it and also, it should be from from a recognized institution.
- General Certificate of Education (Advance Level) in two (2) subjects. Should be obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.
How to Apply for NIS Recruitment 2020
To apply for Nigeria Immigration Service 2020.
GOTO www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng to APPLY.
Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment Application Portal Process
- Navigate to menu consciously and click on the advertisement icon.
- Then, click on the application link.
- Now, read carefully to fill your details.
- Check for required documents to upload and upload them.
- And after that, submit your application.
- Finally, you’ll now have to print out your own copy.
When is the NIS Recruitment Form & Portal Registration 2020/2021 Closing Date?
According to “NIS news” the closing date for Nigeria immigration registration form & portal is still 4 weeks from today.
Have the Nigeria Immigration Service Recruitment 2020 Begun?
The latest news on NIS recruitment has it that the NIS began recruitment on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Yes! we understand that numerous website carries false information on how to apply for the 2020 Nigeria Immigration. be wise.
Finally, feel free to ask us any questions!
Disclaimer:
We are not www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng that is recruiting NIS Recruitment 2020 Form & Portal Registration above. Please Note.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…? LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations LAVITA PACKAGES N20,000——N40,000 N40,000——N80,000 N50,000——N100,000 N100,000—–N200,000 N150,000—–N350,000 N300,000—–N600,000 N200,000—–N400,000 N400,000—–N800,000 N500,000—–N1,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration INTRODUCTION LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this… Read more »
Hello Friends
My name is Ada ikweku from Ogun State i just want to inform you all that I have checked my name on the shortlisted board concerning the Nigeria Immigration
I will advise you contact Maj Gen Paul Dauke on his cell Phone Number he will give all the details you need and can also help you gain addmmission.
Cell Phone Number:+2348067726869
07044702038) Cars Ranging From Golf N150K – 350K , BigDaddy~ N450K , Honda Accord ~ N300K , Honda Pilot- 650K , Toyota Matrix~ 450K , Lexus RX330~ 750K , Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K , Hiace Bus~ 850K , Toyota Avalon~ 400K , Nissan Xterra- 550k , Toyota Corolla ~ N400K , Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K , Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k , Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038 Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000 Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000 Toyota Sienna ₦750,000 Toyota Corolla ₦450,000 Toyota Yaris ₦560,000 Toyota Matrix ₦550,000 Toyota Highlander ₦780,000 Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000 Honda Accord… Read more »
07044702038) Cars Ranging From Golf N150K – 350K , BigDaddy~ N450K , Honda Accord ~ N300K , Honda Pilot- 650K , Toyota Matrix~ 450K , Lexus RX330~ 750K , Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K , Hiace Bus~ 850K , Toyota Avalon~ 400K , Nissan Xterra- 550k , Toyota Corolla ~ N400K , Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K , Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k , Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038 Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000 Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000 Toyota Sienna ₦750,000 Toyota Corolla ₦450,000 Toyota Yaris ₦560,000 Toyota Matrix ₦550,000 Toyota Highlander ₦780,000 Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000 Honda Accord… Read more »
HELLO, GOOD DAY SIR/MA HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…? LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations LAVITA PACKAGES N20,000——N40,000 N40,000——N80,000 N50,000——N100,000 N100,000—–N200,000 N150,000—–N350,000 N300,000—–N600,000 N200,000—–N400,000 N400,000—–N800,000 N500,000—–N1,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration INTRODUCTION LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join… Read more »
Hello dear sir…I’m poor too notifying mee when it’s out…!!?
07044702038) Cars Ranging From Golf N150K – 350K , BigDaddy~ N450K , Honda Accord ~ N300K , Honda Pilot- 650K , Toyota Matrix~ 450K , Lexus RX330~ 750K , Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K , Hiace Bus~ 850K , Toyota Avalon~ 400K , Nissan Xterra- 550k , Toyota Corolla ~ N400K , Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K , Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k , Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038 Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000 Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000 Toyota Sienna ₦750,000 Toyota Corolla ₦450,000 Toyota Yaris ₦560,000 Toyota Matrix ₦550,000 Toyota Highlander ₦780,000 Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000 Honda Accord… Read more »
GOOD DAY SIR/MA HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…? LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations LAVITA PACKAGES N20,000——N40,000 N40,000——N80,000 N50,000——N100,000 N100,000—–N200,000 N150,000—–N350,000 N300,000—–N600,000 N200,000—–N400,000 N400,000—–N800,000 N500,000—–N1,000,000 NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration INTRODUCTION LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this… Read more »
salam, nigeria is grafathe land
salam, i. love country naij