Why Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Wants BBNaija Scrapped And Replaced – Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has lamented youths channel energies into #BBNaija than profitable things.

He was concerned that reports on the reality TV show attracts more interest from youths than governance, elections and other important national issues.

He spoke while addressing members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in commemoration of the International Youth Day.

According to him: “In the last general elections, the total number of votes cast was around 27 million while over 170 million people voted during the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show.

“This is a practical reality of who Nigerian youths are and where our priorities lie as Nigerian youths…

“Instead of BBNaija why not plan a show, which will be called The Big Nigeria Reality Show?”

He added: “The funny side in all of these is that we still go to bed, have a good sleep and wake up with the hope to meet a Nigeria we didn’t create. Nigerian Youths!

“Unfortunately, every time I talk about this kind of attitude, everyone just laughs and moves on. What kind of nation are we building? What kind of Nigerian youths are we?”