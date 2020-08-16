ABSU admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists – The journey for the 2020/2021 admission into the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) has already begun, if you wrote the 2020/2021 Utme and selected ABSU as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.absu.edu.ng for latest updates!
In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2020/2021 admission into ABSU which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for ABSU post-Utme.
This post will be updated daily with the latest information about ABSU admission 2020/2021 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:
There are certain criteria to be observed by students before being admitted to study in any of the courses in any university. One of these which include meeting the required cut of mark for each schools’ as well as the courses itself. It is very easy to obtain admission if one has met the required cut off mark for the admission into a particular course.
Cut off mark is an agreed score set by a particular institution as a basics of admitting students into the department of study. This score is usually accredited to candidates based on their performance in a particular examination. However, students who have scored above the required cut off mark will be given admission and preferentially treated in admission process above those who have met the exacts cut off mark.
ABSU Cut off Mark 2020/2021.
Jamb fixed cut off mark for ABSU is 180.
You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?
Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.
ABSU Departmental Cut off Mark 2020
The Abia State University, Uturu does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination are eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.
Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Abia State University, Uturu, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.
The Departmental Cut of mark of Abia State University, Uturu are as follows;
|FACULTY OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|Accountancy
|200
|Banking & Finance
|200
|Economics
|180
|Management
|200
|Marketing
|200
|Public Administration
|200
|FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE
|Animal Science & Fisheries
|190
|Agric. Economics & Extension
|190
|Crop Production & Protection
|180
|Soil Science
|180
|Food Science & Technology
|190
|FACULTY OF EDUCATION
|Education/Government
|180
|Education/Accountancy
|180
|Education/Administration & Planning
|180
|Education/Agricultural Science
|180
|Education/Business Studies
|180
|Education/Chemistry
|180
|Education/Economics
|180
|Education/Management & Planning
|180
|Education/English & Literature
|180
|Education/Foundations
|180
|Education/French
|180
|Education/Guidance & Counselling
|180
|Education/History & International Relations
|180
|Education/Igbo
|180
|Education/Library Science
|180
|Education/Mathematics
|200
|Education/Geography
|180
|Education/Integrated Science
|180
|Education/Physics
|200
|Education/Political Science
|180
|Education/Religion
|180
|Education/Fine & Applied Arts
|180
|Education/Social Studies
|180
|Education/Biology
|200
|Education/Home Economics
|180
|FACULTY OF BIOLOGICAL & PHYSICAL SCIENCES
|Animal & Environmental Biology
|200
|Industrial Chemistry
|200
|Biochemistry
|210
|Industrial Physics
|200
|Mathematics
|200
|Microbiology
|200
|Plant Science & Biotechnology
|220
|Statistics
|200
|FACULTY OF ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
|Architecture
|220
|Building Technology & Civil Engineering
|190
|Environmental Resources Management
|200
|Estate Management
|200
|Fine & Applied Arts
|200
|Urban & Regional Planning
|200
|Geography & Planning
|210
|FACULTY OF LAW
|Law
|240
|FACULTY OF MEDICINE
|Dentistry
|210
|Medicine & Surgery
|240
|Nursing Science
|220
|Optometry
|200
|FACULTY OF HUMANITIES & SOCIAL SCIENCES
|English Language & Literature
|200
|Foreign Language & Translation Studies
|190
|Government & Public Administration
|200
|History & International Relations
|200
|Igbo
|180
|Linguistics & Communication studies
|200
|Library & Information Science
|200
|Information Science
|200
|Mass Communication
|200
|Religious Studies
|190
|Sociology
|200
|Political Science
|200
|French
|160
|Philosophy
|180
ABSU Nature of Admission Screening 2020
The Abia State University, Uturu holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.
Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.
It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result
The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;
- Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).
N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.
- Birth Certification/Age Declaration.
- A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your
community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.
- Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status
slip
ABSU Address and Locations
The Abia State University, Uturu is located in the heart of the town of Uturu, Abia state, Nigeria.
ABSU admission lists updates
The ABSU admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.
ABSU admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.
Admission into ABSU is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.
ABSU post-Utme past questions and answers
If you are really serious about gaining admission into ABSU this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.
If you need ABSU post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.
This post will be updated daily so be sure you bookmark this page or subscribe to our push notifications so you can get alert on your phone or laptop/computer whenever this post is updated.
Goodluck in your journey to becoming ABSU student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!
