Access Bank raises alarm on e-fraud: Access Bank Plc has implored customers to be vigilant over rising cases of fraud.

It said it has observed worrying increase in reports of fraudsters targeting unsuspecting customers since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Access Bank said the fraudsters operate like bank representatives and use government palliatives to bait customers with a view to getting their BVNs and other key details.

It’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu, said: “Access Bank is imploring its customers to be wary of any message, demanding their personal or bank details.

“Customers must remember that the Bank will never ask for their BVN, full card PAN, PIN, mobile app activation code, OTP or password as it is readily available to the Bank via its database.

“Any call, email and text message, claiming to be from Access Bank demanding for any of these details is certainly a scam.”

Access Bank has always maintained a strong anti-fraud awareness as part of its responsibility to protect the interest of its customers.

The Bank has dedicated pages on its official website that constantly updates customers on all the ways in which fraudsters can swindle them.

To report any suspected fraud case, customers are advised to call 01-2701005 or send an email to [email protected]