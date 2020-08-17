Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria to resume International flights August 29 – International flights would resume on August 29 in Lagos and Abuja international airports, the Federal Government has announced.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika stated flight operations would commence in and out of Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Sirika also noted procedures to be observed by passengers would be announced in due course.

He disclosed these on Monday in Abuja during the briefing by members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Asides the test passengers would have to undergo before boarding flight into Nigeria, the Minister stated that passengers will undergo another test eight days after arrival.

He said all evacuation flights introduced in the wake of the ban on international flights occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic will end on August 25, 2020.

He said: “I am pleased to announce that international flights will be resumed from the 29th of August, 2020. It will start just like we did with domestic; it will start with Lagos and Abuja. The protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.

“However, what we have become used to; physical distancing, wearing of a mask, washing of hands, temperature checks will continue.

“In the beginning, there will four flights into Abuja and Lagos daily, we will give further details on that. This is a decision that was taken by the PTF and not that by the aviation ministry alone.”

On what is required of passengers, Sirika said: “Very close to your departure dates, you will take a COVID test where you are coming from and then, of course, you would go online to fill the health questionnaire so that you don’t bother yourself filling long forms while you arrive on in the aircraft.

“There will also be a portal that we will open. Prior to your departure, you will pay through that platform for the test to be done here in Nigeria after your arrival.

‘’Meaning that, just before you depart, you take a test and when you are negative and not showing any signs of Covid-19, we will board you on the flight.

“When you arrive in Nigeria, you will go through the protocols and exit the airport, and the eight-day after your arrival, which we consider the incubation period, you will take a test.

‘’They will pay for the testing before they board and it will be on a platform online and it will give them options of what to do and then the test will be done after eight days.’’

On VIPs who flouted the airport protocols, the Minister said the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were still probing the case.