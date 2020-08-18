Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN) Massive recruitment – Apply here: The Admiralty University of Nigeria was established as a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) through the joint efforts of Nigerian Navy Holdings (a subsidiary organization of the Nigerian Navy) and Hellenic Education Nigeria – (a private consultancy, with international educators as main partners) – Apply here!

The objectives of the University are: to expand the frontiers of knowledge in various academic disciplines, in Nigeria; to use University education as a tool towards development and the enhancement of human welfare; to meet the challenges of nation building in Nigeria; and to address the acute shortage of personnel in various sections of the economy in Nigeria.

We invite applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following positions below:

1.) Professor / Associate Professor (Science)

Location: Delta

2.) Professor / Associate Professor (Management Sciences)

Location: Delta

3.) Professor / Associate Professor (Arts & Social Sciences)

Location: Delta

4.) Senior Lecturer (Arts & Social Sciences)

Location: Delta

5.) Senior Lecturer (Management Sciences)

Location: Delta

6.) Senior Lecturer (Science)

Location: Delta

7.) Lecturer I (Science)

Location: Delta

8.) Lecturer I (Art & Social Science)

Location: Delta

9.) Lecturer I (Management Science)

Location: Delta

10.) Lecturer II (Management Science)

Location: Delta

11.) Lecturer II (Arts & Social Sciences)

Location: Delta

12.) Lecturer II (Science)

Location: Delta

13.) Assistant Lecturer (Science)

Location: Delta

14.) Assistant Lecturer (Management Sciences)

Location: Delta

15.) Assistant Lecturer (Arts & Social Sciences)

Location: Delta

16.) Secretary

Location: Delta

17.) Director of Admissions

Location: Delta

Application Closing Date

16th July, 2020.

Qualifications

A good honours degree of at least Second Class Honours (Lower Division) from a recognised University with at least 10 years relevant experience, preferably in a University or other related Institution of higher learning.

Evidence of previous performance in relation to processing of admission in a tertiary institution.

Possession of proven records of leadership/administrative qualities.

Attainment of the position of Deputy Director or its equivalent in a University or other tertiary institutions.

Physical and mental fitness.

Duration of Appointment

The Director of Admission shall hold office for a term of three (3) years, subject to renewal on such terms and conditions as may specified in the letter of appointment.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Applications with scanned copies of their Original certificates via email to the “Ag.Registrar via: [email protected] The Curriculum Vitae should be presented in the following sequence:

Full Name (Surname first in capital letters)

Place and date of birth

Nationality

State of origin & local Government Area

Permanent Home Address

Present Contact Address

Phone numbers

E-mail address

Marital status

Number and ages of children (if any)

Educational institutions attended with dates

Academic qualifications obtained with dates

Professional qualifications obtained with Dates

List of Publications where applicable;

Working experience with full details of former and present post(s)/employer

Extra-curricular activities

Names and Addresses of three referees

Note