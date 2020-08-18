Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

More details On Exited Npower Beneficiaries Screening – Yesterday we shared an update about an ongoing screening for exited Npower beneficiaries whose npvn status is on hold or stated exited and some Npower volunteers were confused about the information, Open to read yesterday’s update. There is no need to panic!

In order to give a clear insight, we have decided to create this post in clarification on the submission of an email address and phone numbers to Npower desk officers in LGAs by the exited Npower beneficiaries before now.

The information applied to beneficiaries who were placed on hold for more than 45 days as a result of either not going to their respective PPAs or not uploaded their deployment letter on their profile and which resulted in their status changing to Exited to come to the Npower Office with their email address and phone number on or before Friday 7th of August 2020. And also indicate if they are interested in the opportunities exploring by the Ministry of humanitarian.

However, the good news for all Npower Batch A and B beneficiaries is that they can also Contact their State Focal Person to hear the opportunity exploring by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development. The following information will be required: Full Name, Npower Email Address, Phone Numbers, PPA Name.