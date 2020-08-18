N-Power Registration Begins – How to Apply Successfully (npower.fmhds.gov.ng)

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is the post-tertiary engagement initiative for Nigerians between 18 and 35. It is a paid volunteering programme of a 2-year duration. The graduates will undertake their primary tasks in identified public services within their proximate communities.

All N-Power Volunteers are entitled to computing devices that will contain information necessary for their specific engagement, as well as information for their continuous training and development.

In 2016, the Federal Government engaged 200,000 N-Power Volunteers. In 2017, the Federal Government is enlisting 300,000 more. The June 2017 Application is only open to the Graduate Category- the N-Power Volunteer Corps.

N-Power volunteers will provide teaching, instructional, and advisory solutions in 4 key areas: Health, Education, Agriculture and Tax.

Few days ago, I published an article that the registration of the 400,000 Beneficiaries for this third batch will begin this week.

Also, you need to take this year’s screening exercise so serious because, those that will be selected will be 100,000 less than the 500,000 Beneficiaries that were chosen last year.

In addition, as you prepare for the online test, it is pertinent you are very conversant with verbal and quantitative reasonings as well as current affairs.

However, it is mandatory you have atleast one recognized national identity card such as The National Identification Number (NIN), Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), International Passport, Driving Licence etc.

In addendum, any applicant is expected to have a Bank Verification Number (BVN) and active Bank Account. Also, having Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) or Higher National Diploma (HND) or Bachelor of Science (B.SC) Certificate.

Finally, the registration portal has been enabled but the website is still undergoing few maintenance, in order to ensure the speed of the site. At the same time, the website will be receiving lots of traffic at this hour but it is advisable to access the website late at night.

