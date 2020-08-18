Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NPower Screening Timetable 2020 and Full Assessment test Details – NPower Test Timetable: This page presents to you the full and complete timetable for the ongoing Npower test. Read through carefully to know when you will be writing the test – Apply here!

The N-Power selection will be done in phases nationwide. During which the assessment test which comprises of Quantitative Reasoning, General Knowledge and other questions testing basic knowledge of English will be conducted. Please note that the questions will depend on the program you applied for.

N/B: The N-Power Online Tests can be taken using a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer provided that these devices have an internet connection.

How to Write N-power Assessment Test

Once you receive an SMS to write your test, follow the steps below.

1. You will receive an SMS to write the assessment tests because your BVN records match your application.

2. Proceed to the website www.npower.gov.ng

3. Click on Test Menu

4. Log in with your phone number and BVN

N-power New Assessment Timetable

The N-power aptitude test shall be a computer-based test written online for shortlisted candidates. Only applicants whose BVN records match their applications will write the assessment test. The tests will be written at www.npower.gov.ng So once you get your text, proceed to the n-power website and click on the ‘Test Menu’. Login with your Phone Number and BVN to start the test.

The Npower Application portal will now close on . The application portal is still open. Only candidates who received text massages will be able to write the exam.

Below is a sample of the SMS sent to candidates for the Npower test:

NPower Update

Currently, N-Power has not announced the start date for N-power registration. It is expected that the new N-power program registration portal will open before August 2020. This page is solely dedicated to keeping you informed with this information. Remember to BOOKMARK and SUBSCRIBE.

How to be Successful in Npower Recruitment

To be successful in the N-Power recruitment you have to complete the eight stages slated by the 2019 N-Power Board. They are;

Application (your online application) BVN Validation – Test Device selection Pre-selection Physical Verification Selection Deployment

Phones And Email Contacts For N-Power Federal Scheme For 2020

For questions or inquiries, kindly reach out to the phones and email contacts for N-power representatives on.

MTN – 09060000445, 09060000446, 09060000447, 09060000448, 09060000449, 09060000450, 09060000451, 09060000452, 09060000453, 09060000454.

GLO – 09055555960, 09055555961, 09055555962, 09055555963, 09055555964, 09055555965.

ETISALAT – 09099998401, 09099998402, 09099998403.

Email Address: [email protected]

