Oyo sets new date for common entrance, placement exams – The Oyo State Government, on Tuesday, announced a shift in the Common Entrance examination dates into its schools of science from Wednesday, August 19 to Tuesday, September 1.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in the state, in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said the postponement was due to a clash of the examination date with the ongoing West African School Certificate Examination.

The statement indicated that students in Oyo State were expected to write Economics and Agricultural Science in their year 2020 West African Examination Council on the said dates.

It added that the date of the screening test for placement of pupils in terminal classes in public and private primary schools into Junior Secondary School 1 in Oyo State had been shifted from Thursday, August 20 to Saturday, August, 22 also due to clash of the date with another WAEC subject.

“All parents and guidance are advised to note these changes and prepare their wards for the exercise at the stipulated periods with strict compliance with the state’s COVID-19 protocols,” the Commissioner advised.