WAEC mathematics expo: Council speaks on question paper leak

August 18, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




WAEC mathematics expo: Council speaks on question paper leak – The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked report of a leaked mathematics examination question paper.

Recall that WAEC starts its Senior School Certificate Examination, today, Aug. 17 and it will go on till Sept. 7.

However, a leaked mathematics question paper circulated on social media, Sunday night.

Reacting, WAEC told a concerned Nigerian who alerted them on Twitter that the leaked paper was fake.

Read also: Jamb News: 10 trending 2020 admission news today(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Nigerian @iotama22, wrote, “WAEC maths paper scheduled for today has leaked since weekend according to sources.

WAEC maths expo: Council speaks on question paper leak
WAEC mathematics expo: Council speaks on question paper leak

“What kind of a country is this for God’s sake? I hope the people responsible will be investigated and punished as appropriate.”

Responding, WAEC said, “This is fake. Scammers do this every year. Only gullible candidates fall prey.”




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 796 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*