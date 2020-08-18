WAEC mathematics expo: Council speaks on question paper leak – The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked report of a leaked mathematics examination question paper.
Recall that WAEC starts its Senior School Certificate Examination, today, Aug. 17 and it will go on till Sept. 7.
However, a leaked mathematics question paper circulated on social media, Sunday night.
Reacting, WAEC told a concerned Nigerian who alerted them on Twitter that the leaked paper was fake.
The Nigerian @iotama22, wrote, “WAEC maths paper scheduled for today has leaked since weekend according to sources.
“What kind of a country is this for God’s sake? I hope the people responsible will be investigated and punished as appropriate.”
Responding, WAEC said, “This is fake. Scammers do this every year. Only gullible candidates fall prey.”
