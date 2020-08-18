Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Biafra: IPOB Launches Community Radio mobile App – The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have launched a new Community Radio mobile Application, according to their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, AllNews reports; he gave the update on his known Facebook page Monday morning.

The Biafra political activist said his routine broadcasts will be transmitted via the new application.

About IPOB

IPOB is a Biafran separatist organization in Nigeria. Its main aim is to restore an independent state of Biafra in the former Eastern Region of Nigeria through an independence referendum. The group was founded in 2012 by Nnamdi Kanu, who is known for his prominent advocacy of the contemporary Biafran independence movement.

Supporters of IPOB primarily include people from the Igbo, Anang, Igbanke, Igala, and Idoma ethnic groups within the former territory of Biafra, though it has also gained significant support among the Biafran diaspora.

IPOB has criticized the federal government of Nigeria for its poor investment, inequitable resource distribution, ethnic marginalization, and heavy military presence in the Biafran region.

The organization rose to prominence in the mid-2010s and is now the largest Biafran independence organization by membership.

In recent years, it has gained significant media attention for becoming a frequent target of political crackdowns by the Nigerian government.