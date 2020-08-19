Free JAMB Result Checker for 2020 UTME without pin

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Free JAMB Result Checker for UTME 2020 without pin – Here’s a free JAMB 2020 CBT Result Checker for all candidates who sat for the C.B.T examination! With this result checker, take note that you don’t need any pin or pay anyone before checking your score.

Today, we have also confirmed that the results of all candidates who sat for the examination have been released and they have been published online.

Please, do ensure that you follow the steps which are outlined below to help you check your result free of charge without any need of the following documents below.

Scratch card,

Serial Number,

Pin.

The only requirement is either the email address you used during your JAMB Registration on your JAMB Profile or JAMB Registration number.

Take note, that even though you wrote the UTME examination yesterday or today, this is how to check your UTME result online and it is totally free.

Free JAMB 2020 CBT Result Checker

1: You are required to visit the JAMB result checker website here: http://www.jamb.org.ng/Unifiedtme1

2: When you visit the above website, proceed and click on “check your results”.

3: You’ll notice a blank box, please, do enter your registration number in the blank space.

4: Also make sure, that you submit and print out your result notification. (If you don’t know how to print out your jamb result, use this guideline)

IMPORTANT NOTE About Utme result checker:

Take note that this is not the main result slip yet, it’s just a notification. You should also take note, that slip printing will start later and we are going to inform you when it will commence.

Share your results below after checking.