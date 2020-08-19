Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

PTI to hold 2020/2021 Post UTME screening online – The Petroleum training institute (PTI) Post UTME screening exercise for 2020/2021 Academic Session will hold online in view of the recent directive by JAMB to all tertiary Institutions nationwide.

The PTI post utme has been rescheduled to hold on Saturday, 19th September, 2020 from 2.00pm – 5.00pm.

According to the announcement Signed O.C Siakpere, the Registrar of the university; “there be a reschedule on the 21st of November, 2020 only for candidates affected by the WAEC and NECO examinations. No candidate is allowed to take the screening exercise more than once else stand disqualified”.

“Candidates should note that the screening exercise shall be done online and are advised to adhere strictly to the date and time allotted for it as there would be no rescheduled exams for any candidates that missed the exercise”.

“Candidates should also note that taking the test on a GSM phone or its hotspot is not advisable as incoming calls may cause serious obstruction”.

“Candidates are advised to ensure that they have good Internet connectivity before the scheduled time for their screening test”.

“Application portal will be closed on the 18th of November, 2020 and any applications after the deadline would not be scheduled for the screening exercise”.

“Candidates are advised to always check the website for any update before the scheduled date of the screening exercise”.

“Candidates are strictly advised to stay at their various locations to take the examinations and not be around the PTI campus. Any candidate found around the campus on the examination date and time would be automatically disqualified”.

“The link to login for the extermination would be made available on the PORTAL menu and would read 2020 POST UMTE EXAMS. Candidates shall use their application number as login id and password eg PTI/UTME/0000XX/20 for both User login and Password”

“Further details about the online screening test can be obtained by calling the admissions office on: 08127667021 or email: [email protected]”.