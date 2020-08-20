Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Buhari approves N13bn for take-off of community policing: The Federal Government has approved the sum of N13.3bn for the take-off of community policing initiative across the country.

The approval is part of measures aimed at containing the security situation in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday titled “FG approves N13bn for take-off of community policing in Nigeria.”

Akande said, based on the approval, the National Economic Council at its virtual meeting on Thursday and chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, resolved that the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi; with two other governors, meet with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to coordinate the proper utilisation of the funding of the initiative.

The statement read, “The National Economic Council Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Policing had made a presentation on its assignment to the council, noting that engagement with key stakeholders on the operationalisation of community policing in the country was ongoing.

“The presentation was made by Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum.

“Other reports received by council at today’s meeting included reports on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country; flood disaster risk management in Nigeria for 2020, and the issue of compensation payments regarding federal highway projects across the country.

“Responding to two presentations on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria: one by NEC’s Adhoc committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and the other by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, the state governors commended the efforts and commitment of the Federal Government in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting states’ response capacity through various interventions.

“The NCDC report indicates that the positivity rate has fallen from 19.7% in June to 13.7% in August 2020, while number of states with testing laboratories increased from two to 32, including the FCT.”

Other highlights of the meeting, according to the statements are that Ahmed reported to the council that the as of August 18, 2020 the balance on Excess Crude Account was $72,408,119.44; Stabilisation Fund Account was N44, 207, 377,110.34; and the Natural Resources Development Fund Account was N144, 047, 195, 020.54.

Akande said the council also received a presentation from Chairman National Economic Council Ad- Hoc Committee on Security and Policing.